Andrew Lester Set to Plead Guilty in Ralph Yarl Shooting

Andrew Lester, the homeowner who shot Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager, after Yarl mistakenly rang his doorbell, is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree assault.

Andrew Lester , the white homeowner who shot Ralph Yarl , a Black teenager, in 2023 after Yarl mistakenly rang his doorbell, is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree assault . Lester was originally facing charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Yarl, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, survived and has since graduated from high school. The shooting sparked national outrage and protests.

Lester had been scheduled to stand trial next week, but prosecutors announced Thursday that he would appear in court the following day. Two sources familiar with the case, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press that Lester will plead guilty to a lesser charge. The sources said that Lester will plead guilty to second-degree assault. Yarl, who was ringing the doorbell asking for help after mistakenly going to the wrong address, was shot in the head and the arm. He has since recovered. The case drew intense media attention and public scrutiny. The court previously sealed access to online records in the case to protect potential jurors from outside influence. Yarl's attorney, Lee Merritt, said in a statement that his client was relieved that the case was moving toward a resolution. He also called for justice and accountability for Lester's actions. Prosecutors said they would not provide further details about the case until after Lester's court appearance





