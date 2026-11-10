Andrew H. Murray's Everything Happens So Much Debuts With Absurdist Sci-Fi Humor

Andrew H. Murray's sci-fi novel Everything Happens So Much debuts November 10, blending absurdist humor with philosophy like Adams and Pratchett.

Andrew H. Murray's new novel, Everything Happens So Much, debuts on November 10 and offers readers a sci-fi story with a light, irreverent tone. The book follows Esme Good, an ordinary young woman whose life has been shaped by its lack of excitement. Its arrival places Murray among a small group of genre writers who use humor to explore larger ideas.

Sci-fi fiction often carries darker themes than the average story, but many readers expect the genre to be funny in unexpected ways. Murray's book aims to balance serious philosophical questions with absurd situations, a combination that is difficult to sustain without losing emotional weight.

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How Esme Good Escapes Through The Elsewheres

Esme Good escapes her routine through The Elsewheres, a set of potions that move her out of her daily life into alternate versions of herself. Each visit lasts 15 minutes, giving her brief moments of excitement in an otherwise dull existence.

Esme works a dead-end job in an unremarkable city, and that setting drives her search for something more. The alternate realities give her a sense of possibility, but they also leave her worried that she is living the worst possible version of her life.

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As Esme balances her ordinary days with these visits, she becomes the center of an incident that makes her far more important within her own universe. The consequences of that incident spread outward and reach her alternate selves, linking each reality to the others.

The story eventually places Esme in uncharted territory, where she fulfills a prophecy. Murray treats that prophecy with an ironic tone, so readers cannot predict exactly where the narrative will go next.

Why Andrew H. Murray Is Compared To Adams And Pratchett

Andrew H. Murray's strongest link to Douglas Adams is a shared sense of absurd humor. Both writers place silly moments against larger implications, although Murray's jokes differ in style from the humor that runs through The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

The book also has a cosmic journey that recalls The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, but the comparison is mainly about tone rather than plot. Murray has openly said that Adams influenced his writing, and that influence shows in the way he mixes absurdity with reflection.

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Everything Happens So Much also draws on Terry Pratchett's Discworld. Murray builds slapstick humor into Esme's journey and borrows from the strange, funny universe that Pratchett created, adapting those elements to his own narrative approach.

What Everything Happens So Much Offers Sci-Fi Readers

Everything Happens So Much offers readers a sci-fi comedy that treats the multiverse as a setting for both laughter and personal stakes. For fans of Adams and Pratchett, the novel provides a modern take on the absurdist humor those authors made popular.

The book also shows how alternate reality fiction can be paired with comedy without losing its emotional center. Esme's story keeps the focus on her search for excitement and meaning, which gives the jokes a clear purpose.

Readers who want a lighter entry into the genre may find the novel especially appealing, since it sits among more serious sci-fi titles of the current era. With its debut on November 10, Murray's Everything Happens So Much gives sci-fi comedy a fresh addition.