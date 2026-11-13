Andrew Garfield Uprising Surges on Peacock Streaming Chart

The Uprising starring Andrew Garfield climbs to sixth on Peacock after a weak theatrical run. This historical drama draws viewers seeking authentic medieval storytelling away from animated family films.

The 2026 film The Uprising starring Andrew Garfield has experienced a significant resurgence in viewership despite a lackluster performance in theaters. While the year has been dominated by major blockbusters such as Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, this medieval action drama has quietly found its audience through streaming platforms. The film is now resting at a comfortable sixth place on Peacock's Top 10 Movies Today leaderboard.

The Uprising Streaming Chart Position

Andrew Garfield's latest historical project has secured a strong position among streaming viewers, marking a stark contrast to its initial theatrical run. The film is currently the highest-ranking R-rated movie on the platform. It sits above a long list of Illumination-animated features including Minions & Monsters, The Secret Life of Pets movies, and Dr. Seuss' The Grinch. This ranking indicates that parents and adults without children are increasingly choosing Garfield's film over family-friendly content when controlling the remote.

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The Uprising Box Office Failure

Paul Greengrass directed The Uprising as a Robin Hood-esque historical film set during the rise of the Black Death in the late 14th century. During its release in September and October, the film barely put up a fight against competitors like Resident Evil and Verity. The movie grossed a meager $10.4 million worldwide. This figure represents a financial disappointment for the production team and distributors who had higher expectations for the historical epic.

The Uprising Misleading Marketing Campaign

The United States marketing campaign for The Uprising appears to have completely missed the mark regarding the film's actual plot. Promotional materials indicated the film chronicles the legendary bowman's origins. This led many prospective viewers to believe they were watching another iteration of the Robin Hood legend similar to Kevin Costner's version. The marketing failed to clarify that the story is distinct from the traditional folklore associated with the archer.

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The Uprising Historical Peasants Revolt Context

The narrative of The Uprising is actually inspired by England's 1381 Peasants' Revolt rather than the traditional Robin Hood myths. The film draws parallels to how Robert Eggers' The Northman adapted Danish writings to inspire William Shakespeare's Hamlet. Andrew Garfield plays a character known only as the nameless Ploughman. This figure can be likened to the green-wearing leader of the Merry Men, albeit in a loose and non-traditional sense. The story focuses on social unrest rather than classic outlaw adventures.

The Uprising Cinema Verite Directorial Style

Critics on review aggregators have praised The Uprising for its timely coverage of political and social unrest sparked by wealth inequality. Director Paul Greengrass utilizes cinéma vérité to achieve this effect. The technique uses shaky cam and fly-on-the-wall visuals to draw the audience further into the action. This documentary style creates an immersive experience that distinguishes the film from other historical dramas. Viewers are willing to forgive the flimsy Robin Hood ties in favor of the intense realistic presentation.