Andrew Garfield joins Jude Law in Apple TV's new Wild Things miniseries about Siegfried and Roy, debuting April 16.

Andrew Garfield, widely recognized for his portrayal of Spider-Man in the 2010s and his Oscar-nominated performances in Hacksav Ridge and tick, tick... Boom, is expanding his portfolio with a new Apple TV miniseries titled Wild Things. The project, which focuses on the legendary Las Vegas performance duo Siegfried and Roy, is scheduled to premiere on April 16, just three months after his film Artificial debuts in theaters on January 8, 2027.

Garfield Joins Wild Things Cast

Apple TV announced the series at the Sphere in Las Vegas, showcasing the first look to global audiences watching the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix that same weekend. Andrew Garfield stars opposite Jude Law in this upcoming production, which has been developed by Emmy-nominated creator John Hoffman.

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The narrative centers on the lives and careers of Siegfried and Roy, the iconic magicians and animal trainers who defined Las Vegas entertainment for decades. The casting of Andrew Garfield, who has proven his versatility beyond superhero roles, alongside Jude Law signals a high-profile effort to capture the drama and spectacle of the duo's journey.

Creative Team and Production Details

Matt Shakman, known for directing all episodes of WandaVision and recently helming The Fantastic Four: First Steps, serves as an executive producer on the project. His involvement brings a strong track record of high-quality visual storytelling to the miniseries. The production aims to leverage both the star power of its lead actors and the technical expertise of its creative team.

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In addition to Andrew Garfield and Jude Law, the series features a robust supporting cast. Members include Jessica Madsen, Brett Gelman, Justin Theroux, Cameron Britton, Darius Fraser, Bill Heck, Justin Bartha, Jason Butler Harner, and Wanda Opalinska. This ensemble brings diverse acting talent to support the central narrative.

Strategic Release Timing

The April 16 release date positions Wild Things strategically in the streaming calendar, following the theatrical release of Andrew Garfield's film Artificial. This scheduling allows audiences to experience his different performances in rapid succession, highlighting his range as an actor. The close timing may also drive significant viewership for both projects.

The announcement at the Sphere during the Formula 1 event provided massive visibility for the series. By leveraging the global audience of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Apple TV ensured that the first look reached millions of viewers simultaneously. This method underscores the growing intersection of sports events and entertainment marketing.

Context of Andrew Garfield Recent Work

Andrew Garfield's recent projects demonstrate his continued commitment to complex and daring roles. His portrayal of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in the film Artificial showcases his ability to depict real-life tech figures. The January 8, 2027 release of that film precedes the April 16 debut of Wild Things, keeping him in the public eye throughout early 2027.

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Since his breakout role as Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield has built a reputation as one of the most talented actors of his generation. Although he has not yet won an Oscar, his two nominations for Hacksav Ridge and tick, tick... Boom have cemented his critical acclaim. The move to Apple TV with Wild Things further establishes his preference for substantive, character-driven storytelling.