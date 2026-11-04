Andrew Garfield Reveals Burnout and Family Plans in GQ Cover Interview

Actor Andrew Garfield discusses professional exhaustion from recent projects and his desire to start a family in his latest GQ magazine cover interview.

Andrew Garfield has opened up about the personal toll of his recent career, revealing he experienced significant burnout while filming multiple projects back-to-back. The 43-year-old actor shared these reflections during a new cover story for GQ magazine, which features a striking image of him skipping with a rope against the New York City skyline. In the photo shoot, Garfield appeared in white linen shorts and pumps, showcasing a sun-kissed glow and a clean-shaven look that contrasted with his previous beard and longer hair.

Professional Exhaustion in Berlin

Garfield explicitly attributed his fatigue to working on three distinct projects last year without a break between them. He cited the films Artificial, The Uprising, and Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy as the sources of his exhaustion, describing the period as a time when he was sleepless in Berlin in a non-romantic context. The actor admitted that the schedule was difficult, noting that he should have perhaps just gone to the Berghain nightclub to ride out the stress rather than pushing through the lack of sleep.

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Cultural Transition and Philosophy

Beyond physical exhaustion, Garfield described the last few years as a period of transition marked by what he calls a falling-apart culture. He explained that finding a personal center is difficult when there is no societal center, a sentiment he says resonates with many of his peers. However, he framed this chaos positively, suggesting that as old structures fall, the seeds for future regeneration are planted, leading to something new being born.

He emphasized his responsibility to younger audiences who desire authenticity from public figures, recalling his own youth when he wanted magazine covers to feature real, unguarded statements. Garfield noted that he does not wish to be evasive or glib, choosing instead to speak openly about the challenges of navigating a world that feels increasingly unmoored from traditional anchors.

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Desire for Family and Parenthood

In a candid discussion about his personal life, Garfield revealed he is not entirely proud of his current childless status, stating he would love to have kids and start a family. The actor, who recorded the interview before his 43rd birthday, has been dating actress Monica Barbaro since early 2025. The couple was first photographed together at W Magazine's Best Performances party in Los Angeles in January of last year and later confirmed their romance with a public appearance at Wimbledon.

Garfield's desire for fatherhood coincides with his recent work on The Magic Faraway Tree, a film that examines the impact of technology on children. While promoting the project, he clarified that the movie is not anti-technology but aims to raise awareness about how screens might negatively affect development. He highlighted the importance of reconnecting children with nature, community, and family, noting that the feedback from friends with young children was overwhelmingly positive.

The Uprising and Political Commentary

Garfield is currently preparing to star in The Uprising, a historical film that documents the 1381 Peasants' Revolt in England. During promotions for the project, he sparked conversation by warning that billionaires should be scared of the film's themes. When asked what he hopes audiences take away from the historical drama, he did not offer a simple answer, instead engaging with the broader implications of class struggle and social unrest portrayed in the narrative.

The actor's recent public appearances have been marked by a mix of professional diligence and personal vulnerability. His clean-shaven appearance in the GQ shoot signals a shift from the rugged look he maintained during earlier promotional tours. As he balances upcoming roles with personal reflections on fatherhood and societal change, Garfield continues to engage deeply with both his craft and the cultural moments that shape his generation.