Andrew Garfield Recalls Initial Admiration for Sam Altman During Artificial Screening

Andrew Garfield discussed his past belief that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was genuinely altruistic and could be his future best friend during a Q&A for the Luca Guadagnino-directed film Artificial, which chronicles the founding of OpenAI and Altman's firing and rehiring.

‘Artificial’ Star Andrew Garfield Recalls Believing OpenAI’s Sam Altman Was ‘Genuinely Great’ and Could Be ‘My Future Best Friend’ Jane Fonda ‘Didn’t Dare Imagine’ Democrats’ Blue Tsunami: ‘We Have to Block What’s Bad and Fight For What’s Good’ Pamela Abdy Delivers Fiery Speech After Warner Bros.

Exit: ‘It Is Getting Harder, Not Easier, to Be a Woman in the Business’“The first time I saw Sam, he was testifying in front of Congress and he was saying incredibly righteous stuff,” Garfield said Monday night during a Q&A following an AMPAS screening of the film at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

Also read Sam Rockwell Career Analysis Ray Gunn Wild Horse Nine

“He was talking about transparency; he was talking about the risks. He was very, very casually saying, ‘No, I don’t have any equity in OpenAI. I’m just doing this because I love the technology and I’m passionate and I actually care about human beings. ’”Luca Guadagnino-directed “Artificial” chronicles the founding of OpenAI and the firing and quick rehiring of Altman.

“I thought it was also just incredibly courageous for an out gay tech genius to be sat in front of Republican congressmen who probably don’t believe in his right to exist,” Garfield said. “So all of these things were adding up for me, and I was in such deep admiration of him. I was like, ‘Oh, we need more of these. ’ and then he was meditating with Jack Kornfield, who’s this incredible Buddhist teacher.

Advertisement

I’m like, ‘This guy might be like my future best friend. ’ I was like, ‘He’s genuinely great and he seems to really have his values and priorities in the right place. ’” Garfield stopped short of directly criticizing Altman.

“He convinced me that he was nothing but purely altruistic, which, I mean, it’s all playing out. I’m not gonna comment on those things,” he said.

“We all are seeing what’s happening and we can all have our own feelings and opinions of that. ” He added, “It’s terrifying … I feel like if enough artists and if enough people who have power can regulate, can be a part of a conversation of making sure that we aren’t just giving our future away, lose all of our autonomy, I think we’ll be maybe OK? I don’t know.

I think that is about as hopeful as I can be. ” Garfield recently disputed Altman’s claim that the two men waved at each other when the movie was shooting in front of Altman’s San Francisco home.

“No, I saw that interview and I replayed it a few times to try and discern what he was actually saying, because I was very confused by that. I never had any interaction with him,” said Garfield.

Advertisement

“I’ve never seen him in real life. We were shooting outside of his house. It was an eerie day, for sure. We were told that he wasn’t home and his security people were there.

I think I saw one security guard. But, no, I never saw Sam, so he maybe mistook someone else for me. I have no idea, but I’ve never waved at Sam. I’ve never seen him.

I was curious about that. ” "Artificial" star Andrew Garfield admits he once believed OpenAI’s Sam Altman was "genuinely great" and that he could be "my future best friend.

". “I wouldn’t know how to. I don’t have his number. I don’t have his email,” Garfield said.

“But I’m sure that he’d be able to reach me if he wants to. I’d be very excited and curious to talk with him if he would ever want to do that. ”‘The Diplomat,’ ‘Nobody Wants This,’ ‘East of Eden’ Among Series to Take Part in Netflix’s ‘FYSee: The Fall Edit’ Awards Showcase U2 to Play Halftime Show for NFL’s Thanksgiving Eve Game in What League Calls ‘a New NFL Holiday Tradition’