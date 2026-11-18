Andrew Garfield makes Sam Altman almost charming in full Artificial trailer

Somewhere along the line, at some point in time, these tech overlords must have been able to charm people, right? Sure, Mark Zuckerberg was certainly never Jennifer Lawrence-level charming, but there was a point in time where he was just the guy who invented Facebook and not the guy who destabilized our democracy and cozied up to an authoritarian president.

Likewise, there was a time before OpenAI, when someone who didn’t know who Sam Altman was may have been charmed by a puckish grin and a charismatic nonchalance toward a technology that now threatens the whole word—or, maybe that idea is just because Andrew Garfield is playing him in this trailer forIn any case, Garfield does make this version of Sam Altman almost seem like someone who doesn’t make us want to run for the hills—. Of course, it’s not long before that nonchalance toward his technology is actually just a frightening breach of public trust, and before we see a bunker that makes you wonder what he thinks the future—whether for him or for humanity as a whole—really holds.

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It’s hard to answer that question, of course, but we do know that the more immediate future holds , the latest film from Luca Guadagnino. Garfield stars alongside Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman, Ike Barinholtz, and Mark Rylance. Keep scrolling for more great stories.