Andrew Doyle Criticizes UK Conversion Practices Bill Over Parental Rights

Writer Andrew Doyle warns the draft Conversion Practices Bill may criminalize normal parenting. He argues vague terms like coercion could lead to five-year prison sentences for families.

Writer and commentator Andrew Doyle has issued a stark warning regarding the draft Conversion Practices Bill, arguing that the proposed legislation poses a severe threat to parental authority in the United Kingdom. Doyle contends that while the bill aims to criminalize attempts to alter a person's sexual orientation or trans gender identity, its broad definitions create significant legal risks for ordinary families.

Vague Definitions Threaten Family Life

Doyle emphasizes that the current legal framework already prohibits extreme forms of abuse, such as electric shocks or corrective rape, which are long illegal in Britain. However, he argues that the new bill targets much subtler behaviors defined by woolly language that lacks precise legal boundaries. The legislation includes prohibitions against controlling or coercive words, economic pressure, and psychological or emotional pressure. Doyle notes that these examples are common features of responsible parenting, where adults must guide children away from harmful peers or confiscate devices to ensure safety.

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Legal Experts Highlight Prosecution Risks

Dennis Kavanagh, a respected barrister who provided evidence to the parliamentary committee scrutinizing the legislation, supported Doyle's concerns about the bill's scope. Kavanagh pointed out that the bill imports language from statutes designed to regulate coercive control in adult relationships into family law. He stated that references to controlling behavior belong nowhere near thinking about family life because parents inevitably control and coerce their children during upbringing. The decisive legal question remains whether parents were actively trying to change a child's identity and if their conduct meets an undefined threshold for abuse.

Pronoun Disputes Could Become Criminal Acts

The report highlights how disagreements over gender identity and pronouns could escalate into criminal prosecutions under the new law. Akua Reindorf KC and Baroness Falkner, former chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, observed that trans activists often perceive misgendering as a form of abuse. They cited a 2026 report by the hardline LGBT charity Galop, which the government used in its impact assessment. This report listed the intentional refusal to use chosen names or pronouns as an example of conversion practices, suggesting that honest biological disagreements could be weaponized by activists.

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Broad Scope Includes Extreme Gender Labels

Doyle further argues that the description of transgender identity in the draft bill is so expansive it could encompass hundreds of alternative labels, including extreme cases like catgender. He references viral incidents from June 2023 at Rye College in East Sussex, where teachers reprimanded students for challenging a pupil who identified as a cat. Similar claims emerged from other schools involving pupils identifying as dinosaurs, horses, or moons. These outliers illustrate how contested the notion of gender identity can be and raise questions about the practical application of the law.

High Stakes With Five Year Sentences

The stakes for families involved in such disputes are exceptionally high, as the proposed offense carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison. Doyle characterizes the legislation as the nanny state at its most intrusive, asserting that the government should have no say in how law-abiding citizens raise their children. He warns that parents should not worry that family disagreements might one day become matters for police intervention. The potential for the act to be weaponized by activists creates a chilling environment for ordinary household management and discipline.