Illinois guard Andrej Stojakovic scored 46 points to set a new Cameron Indoor Stadium record for visiting players in a win against Duke. See the full recap.

Andrej Stojakovic etched his name into college basketball history by scoring 46 points to set the all-time visiting scoring record at Cameron Indoor Stadium during Illinois' victory over the Duke Blue Devils on Nov 17, 2026.

The Illinois guard single-handedly dominated the offensive charts, finishing with six rebounds, one assist, and one block while committing just two turnovers in the decisive win. His performance against Duke was a masterclass in efficiency, shooting 14-of-21 from the field, 2-of-3 from 3-point range, and an impressive 16-of-20 from the free throw line.

Also read Eye-Popping Facts About Duke Basketball Dominance in Cameron Indoor Stadium

This historic night marked the second-most points ever scored by an opponent against the Blue Devils at the historic venue, signaling a massive shift in momentum for the Fighting Illini. Stojakovic's output not only secured the win but also elevated his profile as a premier prospect in the upcoming 2027 NBA Draft.

The Fighting Illini backcourt provided comprehensive support to Stojakovic's record-breaking effort, showcasing the team's balanced offensive depth throughout the season. Amari Allen, who also performed well for Alabama in other contexts, logged 15 points, three rebounds, and three assists in earlier games, shooting efficiently at 3-of-5 from the field and 9-of-10 from the charity stripe against Kennesaw State.

Illinois demonstrated consistent high-level play against tough competition, including a standout performance against Notre Dame where Alex Condon recorded 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block. Condon shot 8-of-15 from the field and 2-of-5 from the free throw line, despite committing four turnovers, highlighting the team's resilience.

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In a separate contest against Notre Dame, Thomas Haugh finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and one block. He shot 5-of-8 from the field and was perfect from the free throw line with a 3-of-3 record, further illustrating the offensive capabilities of top performers across the NCAA.

The Fighting Illini's success relied on varied statistical contributions from different roles within the roster, including Ace Glass who accounted for 16 points, three assists, and one steal. Glass shot 5-of-7 from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc in a win against Eastern Illinois, adding depth to the team's scoring attack.

Shelton Henderson notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, along with three assists and two steals, shooting 5-of-9 from the field in a win against Rider. His performance underscored the defensive intensity and rebounding prowess that complemented the team's offensive flair.

Arrinten Page scored a game-high 18 points for his team, adding seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in a win against Sacred Heart. He shot 7-of-11 from the field, demonstrating the consistent scoring threat posed by Illinois guards throughout their recent slate of victories.

Beyond the individual highlights at Illinois, the broader landscape of college basketball featured significant individual achievements from other top-tier programs. Tyran Stokes turned in 13 points, 10 rebounds, and one assist while shooting 3-of-5 from the field in a win against UNLV, showing the depth of talent in the league.

Another standout at Eastern Illinois, Tyler Tanner, scored a game-high 21 points, adding three rebounds and three assists while shooting 8-of-11 from the field. His perfect 3-of-3 record from the free throw line highlighted the precision required for success at the highest level of collegiate basketball.

Billy Richmond III tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks while shooting 4-of-8 from the field and perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line against Indiana. His all-around performance exemplified the defensive versatility needed to compete with elite programs.

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The victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium serves as a major credential for the Illinois Fighting Illini heading into the remainder of the conference schedule. Stojakovic's record-setting 46 points against Duke signals a potent offensive capability that may force defensive adjustments from opposing teams.

The team's ability to secure wins against diverse opponents like Kennesaw State, Notre Dame, Eastern Illinois, and Rider indicates a roster depth that complements their star power. This balanced approach positions Illinois as a formidable contender in the national landscape.

Stojakovic's historic game against Duke is already being analyzed as a key indicator for his potential transition to the NBA. His ability to score in bulk against a defensive powerhouse like Duke suggests he can adapt to the professional game's physical demands.

The 2027 NBA Draft class is shaping up to be competitive, with Stojakovic's performance at Cameron Indoor Stadium standing out as a definitive statement of intent. His shooting accuracy and volume scoring make him a highly sought-after prospect.

Other notable performers like Amari Allen, Alex Condon, and Ace Glass also drew attention for their consistent contributions. Their stats reflect a trend of versatile wings and guards who can impact the game on both ends of the floor.

The Fighting Illini's success in this high-profile matchup provides valuable exposure and confidence as they continue their season. The record broken by Stojakovic will likely be remembered as a turning point in the team's momentum.

As the season progresses, the performances of these NCAA stars will continue to influence draft stock and team rankings. The depth of talent displayed by teams like Illinois, Duke, and others suggests an exciting conclusion to the college basketball season.