Andrej Stojakovic scores 46 points to break Cameron Indoor Stadium record. Illinois Fighting Illini defeat Duke Blue Devils 85-73 in Durham. Stojakovic, Coleman, and Zens lead the charge in a dominant road victory.

On Tuesday night in Durham, North Carolina, the Illinois Fighting Illini secured a decisive 85-73 victory over the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The win was anchored by a historic individual performance from Illinois guard Andrej Stojakovic, who shattered the venue's single-game scoring record for visiting players. Head coach Brad Underwood's squad controlled the game through dominant interior play and relentless defensive pressure, silencing one of college basketball's most intimidating arenas.

Andrej Stojakovic Scores 46 Points at Duke

Andrej Stojakovic delivered a statistical masterpiece that redefined expectations for a single-game output. He finished with 46 points on an efficient 14-for-21 shooting from the field. His perimeter accuracy was sharp as well, as he converted 2-of-3 attempts from beyond the arc. He also capitalized on every opportunity from the charity stripe, going a perfect 16-for-20 from the free-throw line.

Also read Andrej Stojaković’s Breakout vs. Duke Could Make Illinois More Dangerous Than We Thought

Stojakovic's dominance extended beyond scoring. He grabbed six rebounds and committed only two turnovers despite a high usage rate. He shot 12-for-18 on shots inside the arc, dismantling one of the nation's stingiest interior defenses. His performance included significant minutes, totaling 34 minutes of continuous impact on the court.

Stojakovic Breaks Cameron Indoor Scoring Record

The most significant milestone of the night was breaking the visitor scoring record at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This achievement highlights the sheer volume of points Stojakovic produced against a historically tough defensive unit. His ability to drive, shoot, and draw fouls created a relentless offensive engine that Duke could not contain. The record stands as a testament to his elite level of play on a major stage.

Advertisement

Quentin Coleman Provides Elite Intangibles for Illinois

While the scoreboard highlighted Stojakovic, Illinois freshman Quentin Coleman provided crucial intangibles that shifted the game's momentum. Coleman scored 27 points, a total that has quickly become the baseline expectation for the uber-talented freshman. However, his value was most visible in his rebounding and defensive activity, where he finished with eight boards.

Coleman displayed remarkable athleticism against Duke's towering frontcourt. At 6-foot-4, he out-jumped opponents to secure critical rebounds. He also demonstrated creative defensive awareness, snatching a loose ball from behind a defender who had secured a rebound. His defensive activity was off the charts, with reports suggesting he recorded 10-plus deflections throughout the contest.

Zavier Zens and Stefan Vaaks Impact Glass

Senior guard Zavier Zens was a perfect example of Illinois's disciplined team play. In 31 minutes, Zens anchored the defense against 7-foot-2 Duke center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. He stripped Duke players in the paint and dominated the glass with eight rebounds. Although he shot 1-for-5 from the field, his presence allowed Illinois to maintain defensive integrity in Jake Davis's absence.

Sophomore guard Stefan Vaaks also contributed significantly, grabbing a career-high eight rebounds. Despite a tough shooting night where he went 1-for-10 from the field and 0-for-6 from deep, his growth in the paint was evident. Vaaks defended well and did the little things that win games, even if his long-range shooting remains a concern for the coaching staff.

Advertisement

Illinois Defense Disrupts Duke Ngongba II

Center Tomislav Ivisic played a pivotal role in limiting Duke's big man, Patrick Ngongba II. Despite foul trouble that limited him to just 14 minutes, Ivisic set a physical precedent in the paint. He successfully kept Ngongba off the offensive glass, restricting the Blue Devils' center to only one offensive rebound. Ivisic's physicality and blocking presence were essential in neutralizing Duke's primary scoring threat inside.

Illinois Fighting Illini Secure Road Victory

The victory improves Illinois's record and provides momentum heading into the remainder of the season. The team's ability to win in such a hostile environment demonstrates their mental toughness and depth. With Stojakovic's offensive explosion and Coleman's energetic play, the Fighting Illini have established themselves as a formidable force in college basketball. The team now looks to maintain this level of performance in upcoming conference play.