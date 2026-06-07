Andrei Vasilevkisy Wins Second Vezina Trophy

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has officially secured his second career Vezina Trophy, cementing his status as the premier netminder of his g

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has officially secured his second career Vezina Trophy, cementing his status as the premier netminder of his generation. Vasilevskiy captured the award by earning the top spot among NHL general managers in voting.

While it was a tighter race than his dominant 2018-19 Vezina victory, his performance throughout the season left little doubt as to who anchors the league's elite between the pipes. The New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin finished the vote in second place, while the Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman ranked third. Andrei Vasilevskiy is now a two-time winner of the Vezina Trophy after securing the honor following his ninth consecutive 30-win season .

Vasilevskiy put together a spectacular campaign to beat out fellow powerhouse finalists. The Lightning star led the NHL in wins while finishing near the top of the league in both Goals Against Average and Save Percentage. Perhaps his most staggering statistic was his consistency: Vasilevskiy allowed two or fewer goals in dozens of matchups, tying for the most in the NHL.

According to analytics platform, Vasilevskiy ranked as the league's top goalie in both Contribution and Paid Contribution, proving that he isn't just elite he delivers maximum value on his contract. With this latest piece of hardware, Vasilevskiy enters an incredibly exclusive club. In the entire history of the NHL, the only goaltenders to have won multiple Stanley Cups, multiple Vezina Trophies, and a Conn Smythe Trophy are Andrei Vasilevskiy, Patrick Roy, Ken Dryden, and Bernie Parent.

Furthermore, this season marked another career milestone for Vasilevskiy as a perennial Vezina finalist. To put his sustained excellence in perspective, only two legends in NHL history --Patrick Roy and Martin Brodeur -- have been named a finalist for the award more times over their careers. Tampa Bay fans can rest easy knowing "The Big Cat" isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Vasilevskiy remains under contract with the Lightning through the conclusion of the 2027-28 season.

Still in the absolute prime of his career, he gives the Lightning a championship anchor beyond the net to build around for years to come. But the Lightning's goal keeper can't do it alone. Vasilevskiy has helped carry the Lightning to two Championships while showcasing elite goaltending capabilities -- a 92.7% and 93.7% save percentage-- en route to a Conn Smythe.

The Big Cat earned the honor yet again, and it may not be the last award he adds to his Hall of Fame resume. Austin also writes for the Five Reasons Sports Network, covering all South Florida sports. As a current athlete, Austin specializes in in-depth analysis, player profiles, combining on-field knowledge with strong storytelling to cover football, basketball, and beyond. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management at Webber International University. Twitter: @austindobbins13





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