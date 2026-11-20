As Fremantle Group COO and CEO of Continental Europe, Scrosati oversaw Fremantle's international expansion into feature films and TV drama, including the acquisition of Element Pictures ('Poor Things', 'Normal People') and Lux Vide ('Medici').

Group COO and CEO Continental Europe Andrea Scrosati is stepping down after an eight-year tenure in which he oversaw an ambitious expansion of the Fremantle’sFremantle announced Friday that Scrosati, who joined the company from Sky Italia in 2018, and was named CEO Continental Europe in 2021, is stepping down to pursue a new entrepreneurial venture.

He will stay on until the end of January 2027 to support the transition to new leadership. During his tenure, Scrosati led Fremantle’s mergers and acquisitions strategy, transforming the company from a business primarily associated with international entertainment formats into a global production group with a substantial presence in premium drama, independent film and documentaries.

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; and the Asacha Media Group, which owns eight production labels across France, Italy, including Red Planet Pictures, the British producer ofThe acquisitions also provided the foundation for Fremantle’s expansion in film. Among the major productions backed during Scrosati’s tenure were Yorgos Lanthimos’ . During Scrosati’s tenure, Fremantle racked up 17 Oscar nominations and four Academy Awards for its titles.

Scrosati also oversaw Fremantle’s expansion into documentaries and sports programing, the growth of its free ad-supported streaming television channel business and the creation of Imaginae Studios, a standalone production label focused on artificial intelligence. Its first production,The M&A activity was part of a broader growth strategy set by Fremantle’s parent company RTL Group, which in 2021 set an ambitious target of doubling Fremantle’s annual revenue to €3 billion within four years, through acquisitions and the expansion of Fremantle’s production businesses.

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The company did not reach that goal. Revenue peaked at approximately €2.27 billion in 2023 before falling to €2.254 billion in 2024 and €2.043 billion in 2025, leaving it nearly €1 billion short of the original target. RTL has subsequently pushed the €3 billion ambition further into the future.

“Andrea has made an enormous contribution to Fremantle over the past eight years,” Jennifer Mullin, Global CEO Fremantle, said in a statement. “He has been instrumental in our growth and transformation, from helping build Fremantle into a true portfolio company and leading our M&A strategy, to establishing our film strategy and constantly pushing us to think differently about innovation and the future of our business.

” Scrosati said the time was right to move on and focus on building something new.

“I leave with enormous pride in what we have achieved together and great affection for the company and everyone who makes it what it is. ”