Andrea McLean reveals she considered getting a job at Starbucks after losing everything in her 50s

Former Loose Women star Andrea McLean has spoken about her struggles after leaving the ITV show to launch her own business, including considering a job at Starbucks and facing huge debts after her lifestyle business crashed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former Loose Women star Andrea McLean opened up on losing everything after leaving the ITV show to kickstart her own business. The TV presenter left the panel show to focus on the lifestyle brand she launched in 2020, before losing hundreds of thousands of pounds of her savings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Andrea spoke about how she tried to get a job in Starbucks to make ends meet after a series of health issues left her unable to work, among them severe pneumonia, acute kidney injury and sepsis. She reflected on the humiliating time that saw her lose her identity and warned by her agent she might never work in TV again if she took an everyday job.

Andrea said she lost everything, literally everything in her fifties, her home, health, finances, she lost her identity in terms of she's not that lady anymore. When you're in your 20s and you're finding your way in the world, people are a lot more accommodating. I lost it all. Andrea has written a book, Shameless: Finding Freedom and Resilience Through Failure, about her experience.

She continued, I've literally done the most embarrassing thing that a human being can do, which is to tell the whole world that they're going to leap out and see if they can fly. I didn't fly. I landed flat on my face and I completely embarrassed myself. Andrea explained that she was still in the trenches but felt she was in a better place mentally and emotionally.

Referring to her husband, Nick Feeney, with whom she shares two children, she concluded, Our relationship survived and that's huge. Following the crash of her lifestyle business during Covid, Andrea faced a brush with death after collapsing with pneumonia, kidney failure and sepsis. The presenter admitted that she crashed and burned and had to put the brakes on her life which she said she had lived until that point at 100 miles per hour.

She told PA of her lifestyle, I work really well when there's lots of plates and I've got loads to do and loads to think about. It excites me, invigorates me, all those things - until it didn't. Until I literally crashed and burned. I have had to learn to not feel bad when I'm not being productive every minute of the day.

Andrea paid tribute to her third husband Nick Feeney for standing by her after huge debts from a failed business forced her to sell her £1 million home. She added to The Sunday Post, We were literally selling things to pay for food and bills, and there were debt collectors ringing on the hour. But that is something so many other people are experiencing.

It's like when you experience severe illness - the rest of the world is carrying on outside while you feel like you're drowning on dry land. You look the same as everyone else, but you don't feel it. After everything fell apart, what kept us going was just grit. You can't lie on the floor and cry about it.

Andrea has revealed she felt shame around her money troubles, but the challenges she and Nick have faced have only made their marriage stronger. Praising her husband, Andrea insisted she was done with relationships when they met, but now she views him as her best friend





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