Andre Portasio Relists Paul O'Grady's Kent Estate at £2.4million

Andre Portasio has lowered the price of Paul O'Grady's Knoll Hill House to £2.4million and hired new agents to sell the seven-bedroom Kent mansion.

Andre Portasio has officially relisted the former residence of his late husband, television icon Paul O'Grady, for a reduced price of £2.4million. The seven-bedroom Edwardian farmhouse, known as Knoll Hill House, is located near the village of Aldington in Kent. This move follows a significant price reduction from the initial £3.5million asking price set in September 2024.

Property History and Price Adjustments

Mr O'Grady, who performed under the alter ego Lily Savage, resided at the property for nearly 24 years before his death in March 2023 at the age of 67. The estate first hit the market in September 2024 with a high valuation of £3.5million. After failing to attract buyers, the price was slashed by approximately £850,000 to £2.65million in January 2025. The property briefly disappeared from listings before being reappearing at the new £2.4million figure.

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New Agents and Updated Listing Details

Mr Portasio has enlisted luxury property brokers Moveli to handle the sale, replacing the previous agency. The new listing, posted on October 8, highlights expanded acreage of around 25.5 acres, a significant increase from the previously advertised 20.62 acres. The floor space has also been adjusted upwards from 5,655 square feet to 5,859 square feet. The property now boasts eight reception rooms, up from seven, and includes additional land available by separate negotiation.

Interior Features and Architectural Changes

The home features a dedicated dance studio built for Mr Portasio, who is a former ballet dancer. This space includes a steam room, gym, and a guest suite on the upper level. The main house contains a gym where framed photographs of Mr O'Grady with his dogs, Buster and Olga, remain displayed. The interior presentation has shifted to a moodier aesthetic, featuring vintage champagne in the larder, a black marble bathroom, and a roll-top bath against wood paneling. A second guest cottage, The Timber Cottage, offers an open-plan kitchenette and galleried bedroom.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Local Sentiment

Neighbors have expressed mixed feelings regarding the prolonged sales process and recent price cuts. Fred Jaeger, who lives opposite the estate, described it as the best house in Kent but wished Mr Portasio would decide on its future. Some residents previously accused Mr Portasio of trying to cash in on the property after Mr O'Grady's passing. One neighbor noted a stark difference between the buyer demographics at £3.5million and the current £2.65million valuation, estimating the true value to be higher.

Property Background and Future Prospects

Mr O'Grady originally purchased the Edwardian mansion from comedian Vic Reeves in 1999 for £650,000. He described his excitement in his book, Country Life, recounting a sleepless first night at the new home. The estate includes extensive grounds with ponds, a barn, stables, an orchard, paddocks, and woodland. Past and present neighbors have included other high-profile figures such as comedians Julian Clary and Alan Carr. The new listing aims to attract buyers interested in this substantial Kentish estate with its rich entertainment industry heritage.