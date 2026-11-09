Andre Cisco Trade Grades: Lions Add Depth to Their Secondary

The Lions need help on the back end of their defense as Brian Branch continues to work back from a torn Achilles.

to the Jets for veteran safety Andre Cisco. Cisco, 26, spent his first four years with the Jaguars before signing in New York, where he played 17 games before being dealt a day before the This season, Cisco’s playing time has taken a nosedive.

After playing 98% of the snaps for coach Aaron Glenn in his first year with the Jets, that figure has dropped to 32%, including not playing at all on Sunday against the Chiefs in a 35–12 loss at Arrowhead Stadium. Cisco has been a useful part when on the field, totaling 23 tackles while notching a sack and two tackles for loss. For Detroit, this move is a necessity.

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The Lions are desperate for someone who can come in and play snaps while Brian Branch continues to work back from a torn Achilles sustained in December against the Cowboys. Branch returned in Week 7 and has looked good, but the Lions need insurance and an experienced defender who can play behind strong safety Chuck Clark in a rotational role.

All told, something needed to be done in Detroit, where the defense is 27th, the worst of any team with a winning record. More importantly, the Lions are dead last against the pass, allowing 260.9 yards per game. In the Jets’ case, this is a no-brainer. Cisco barely played, and while he did contribute on special teams by playing more than half the snaps, grabbing a draft pick for him helps their rebuild.

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As things sit, New York has three first-round choices in 2027 and nine in total before having eight in ’28. General manager Darren Mougey has his eyes on finding a franchise quarterback with all of that capital. Still, he needs to rebuild a defense that enters Monday night ranking 12th in yards and 20th in points allowed. Outside of first-round edge rusher David Bailey and his 7.5 sacks, the Jets don’t have a true defensive building block.

While a sixth-rounder likely doesn’t fix that, the pick could be used to move up and select a star prospect earlier in the process. Matt Verderame is a national NFL staff writer for Sports Illustrated, writing features, columns and more. Before joining Sports Illustrated in March 2023, Verderame wrote for FanSided and SB Nation. He’s a proud husband to Stephanie and father of two girls, Maisy and Genevieve.

In his spare time, Verderame is an avid collector of vintage baseball cards.