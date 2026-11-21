Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono attended a tribute for Tenerife star Jesus de Miguel, marking his first public appearance since the fatal collision that led to de Miguel's death and Owono's 12-match ban.

Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono made his first public appearance since the tragic death of Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel, attending a solemn tribute at the Estadi de la FAF. The incident occurred during a match earlier this month where Owono collided with de Miguel, resulting in the Tenerife striker being admitted to intensive care before passing away. Owono received a 12-match ban from authorities following the accident, which shocked the global football community and left Andorra without their goalkeeper for several months. The club hosted Leganes on Friday, providing a platform for fans and players to honor the memory of their former teammate in a deeply emotional ceremony.

Emotional Tributes at Andorra vs Leganes Match

Before the match against Leganes began, Andorra players took to the pitch wearing shirts bearing de Miguel's name and number, carrying a bouquet of white flowers in a poignant display of respect. A minute's silence was observed prior to kick-off, followed by sustained applause from the crowd during the ninth minute of the game, which corresponds to de Miguel's shirt number at Tenerife. This specific number holds significant symbolic value for the club and its supporters, serving as a constant reminder of the player they lost. The tribute was designed to show solidarity with de Miguel's family and the wider football community affected by the loss.

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Owono's Somber Return to the Stands

Jesus Owono was seen in the stands wearing a black coat and hat, standing alongside teammates who were not part of the matchday squad. Despite facing intense backlash and chants of 'murderer' from some sections of the crowd after the incident, Owono chose to attend the tribute at his club's home ground, demonstrating a willingness to face the consequences of his actions publicly. Local reports described the goalkeeper as looking downcast, and he was observed praying immediately after the minute's silence concluded. His presence in the stadium marked a significant moment, as he had previously stayed away from the public eye to allow for personal reflection and healing during the investigation period.

Tenerife Honors de Miguel with Multi-Layered Ceremony

Tenerife returned to action last week against AD Ceuta CF, organizing a series of tributes that spanned the entire club and its fanbase. Players arrived at the Heliodoro Rodríguez Lopez Stadium carrying floral tributes and gathered outside gate nine, another direct reference to de Miguel's shirt number. The team then placed a bouquet of flowers at the exact spot on the pitch where the fatal collision occurred, creating a physical memorial for future matches. The emotional weight of the day was amplified by a tifo unveiled by fans, which read 'Jesus de Miguel, 9, eternal blanquiazul', translating to 'Jesus de Miguel, 9, eternally white and blue'. Fans held up white and blue cards to complement the tifo, while de Miguel's jersey was held aloft whenever Tenerife scored during their 2-0 victory.

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Details of the Fatal Collision and Medical Response

The tragedy unfolded in the seventh minute of stoppage time during the match between Tenerife and Andorra, when de Miguel was set to race away on a counter-attack. As he pursued a long ball dropping into his path, Owono attempted to clear the ball near the halfway line, resulting in a flying knee strike that hit de Miguel in the chest. De Miguel initially rolled on the floor before becoming motionless, prompting medical staff to rush onto the pitch for emergency assistance. Owono was issued a red card for the challenge, and the referee subsequently abandoned the fixture due to the severity of the player's condition. The medical response was immediate, but de Miguel could not be revived and later died in the hospital.

Manager Carles Manso Outlines Future Plans for Owono

Andorra manager Carles Manso has indicated that Jesus Owono's professional future remains uncertain, suggesting the goalkeeper may never return to competitive play. Manso stated that the club will give Owono the space and freedom to make any decision regarding his career, whether he chooses to return, when he might do so, or if he decides to retire entirely. The manager emphasized that Owono would only make a return when he feels genuinely ready and appropriate, acknowledging the psychological toll of the incident. Additionally, Owono has expressed a desire to meet with de Miguel's family, a meeting he hopes to arrange one day as part of his process of accountability and closure.