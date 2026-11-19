Tony Gilroy explains how Lucasfilm can expand the Andor universe after Cassian's death in Rogue One, citing new canon and potential family connections.

Tony Gilroy has clarified the future of the Star Wars universe after the conclusion of Andor, asserting that Lucasfilm retains the ability to create new projects even after the death of the protagonist, Cassian Andor. The showrunner engaged in a discussion regarding his upcoming series, Behemoth, where he addressed questions about the franchise's trajectory following the events of Andor Season 2.

Building New Canon Through Character Expansion

Gilroy explained that the creation of Andor involved extensive world-building that goes beyond the established timeline. He stated that the team created a significant amount of intellectual property, including new characters and narrative elements, over the twenty-four hours of content produced. The creator emphasized that while the series remained faithful to existing canon, it also generated new material that stands independently.

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The showrunner used a specific analogy to describe the state of the universe after the finale. He remarked that he left the studio with a baby, suggesting that the narrative foundation is ripe for continuation. Gilroy indicated that it is logical for the studio to pursue further storytelling using the assets developed during the series.

Cassian Orion's Legacy and Family Connections

Andor Season 2 directly sets up the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The protagonist, played by Diego Luna, makes the ultimate sacrifice to ensure the Death Star plans reach the Rebel Alliance. These plans are crucial for the events of A New Hope, revealing the superweapon's weakness which Luke Skywalker later exploits.

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The final episode of the season shows Cassian convincing Rebel Command that the Empire is constructing the Death Star. This revelation shifts the Alliance agenda from fighting isolated cells to targeting the Empire's largest project. The season concludes with the news that Bix Caleen has given birth to a child fathered by Cassian. This development provides a concrete link for future stories.

Lucasfilm Strategic Opportunities for New Narratives

The existence of Cassian's child offers a unique opportunity for Lucasfilm to expand the narrative universe. The newborn character could serve as a central or supporting figure in future productions. This familial connection allows writers to explore the aftermath of the Rebellion without contradicting the established history of the original trilogy.

Upcoming studio initiatives, including Starfighter and a new trilogy, present ideal venues to introduce this new character. These projects could feature the child of Cassian and Bix as an active participant in galactic politics. The integration of this lineage allows for fresh perspectives on the ongoing conflict with the Empire and the subsequent rise of the New Republic.

Franchise Continuity and Creative Flexibility

The ability to continue Andor projects demonstrates the flexibility of the Star Wars storytelling framework. Even though Cassian Orion is deceased within the main timeline, the world built by Gilroy and his team remains vibrant. The studio can utilize the characters and locations established in the series to tell standalone stories.

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This approach ensures that the investment in Andor yields long-term value for the franchise. By creating a dense web of characters and lore, Lucasfilm has provided multiple avenues for exploration. The focus on the Rebel Alliance's internal struggles and political maneuvering provides depth that can sustain future narratives.