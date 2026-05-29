Andoni Iraola in Advanced Talks with Bayer Leverkusen After Bournemouth Exit

Andoni Iraola is negotiating with Bayer Leverkusen to become their new head coach after leaving Bournemouth, with Crystal Palace and AC Milan also interested.

Andoni Iraola is in advanced negotiations with Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen following his departure from Bournemouth , according to Sky in Germany. The 43-year-old Spanish coach has attracted widespread interest across Europe after guiding the Cherries to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and securing qualification for the Europa League for the first time in the club's 127-year history.

Iraola confirmed in April that he would leave the Vitality Stadium at the end of the season, eager to embark on a new chapter in his managerial career after three successful seasons at Bournemouth. Crystal Palace, who won the Conference League on Wednesday, were among the clubs to express interest in Iraola after parting ways with Oliver Glasner.

However, the Eagles now have less confidence in securing his services given the advanced state of talks with Leverkusen. Serie A giants AC Milan also showed interest following the dismissal of Massimiliano Allegri, who was sacked after failing to qualify for the Champions League. Iraola's achievements at Bournemouth are particularly noteworthy as he had to rebuild the squad after losing key players last summer, including Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid, Milos Kerkez to Liverpool, and Ilya Zabarnyi to Paris Saint-Germain.

Iraola ended his tenure at Bournemouth in style last Sunday, guiding the team to European qualification for the first time in the club's history. Bournemouth have already appointed a replacement in Marco Rose, the former RB Leipzig boss, who will take over this summer ahead of an exciting Europa League campaign. Iraola was briefly linked with Manchester United, but the Red Devils opted to give interim manager Michael Carrick a two-year contract after qualifying for the Champions League.

Bayer Leverkusen, who finished sixth in the Bundesliga last season under Kasper Hjulmand, are looking to return to the top of German football. Hjulmand remains in his post despite Iraola's advanced talks. Leverkusen enjoyed a sensational treble-winning campaign under Xabi Alonso in 2023-24 before the Spaniard moved to Real Madrid, where he was sacked midway through last season.

Alonso will manage in the Premier League for the first time next season after agreeing terms with Chelsea, who endured a dismal campaign and failed to qualify for Europe. Iraola's managerial style, characterized by expansive and progressive football, quickly won over supporters after he replaced Gary O'Neil in June 2023 following his arrival from Rayo Vallecano. His potential move to Leverkusen marks the next step in a promising coaching career





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