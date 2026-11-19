Andie MacDowell speaks on authenticity and motherhood at the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration, praising her daughters and discussing holiday traditions.

Andie MacDowell attended the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration event on Wednesday, November 18, where she honored women leading grassroots nonprofit organizations. The actress used the occasion to share her philosophy on self-acceptance and the importance of authenticity in both personal and professional life. She emphasized that defining oneself on one's own terms brings strength and power.

Authenticity And Self Definition

The 66-year-old actress stated that individuals should remain truthful and honest with who they are rather than curating their persona to please others. She believes that finding one's true identity is a vital aspect of personal growth. MacDowell expressed her admiration for those who possess the courage to stand by their own values. She noted that this internal strength is what allows people to create meaningful change in their communities.

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Praising Daughters Creative Spirits

MacDowell also reflected on her daughters' careers in Hollywood, noting that both have done well by following their own instincts. She specifically highlighted her daughter's recent Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the film Rainey. The actress credited this success to the young star's command performance in the body horror hit. She loves watching the creativity and choices made by her children. MacDowell described her daughters as highly creative individuals and expressed joy in witnessing their artistic growth.

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Off Screen Mother Figure

Beyond her role as a mother to her own children, MacDowell has embraced a maternal role on the set of The Way Home. Costars Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow have praised her warmth and guidance. They described her presence as automatic and beautiful, noting that she knows them deeply. The actors feel a special connection, sensing that she is part of their family unit. MacDowell agrees, calling the opportunity to love her baby's baby a special experience.

Holiday Traditions And Connections

As the holidays approach, MacDowell revealed that her family has decided to minimize gift-giving this year. The focus for the season is on connection and bonding rather than material exchanges. She mentioned a personal goal to learn how to make marshmallows for the holiday season. This simple culinary endeavor aligns with her desire for meaningful family interactions. The actress prioritizes emotional closeness during the festive period.