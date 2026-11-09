Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart Welcome Son Hudson McGraw Hart

Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman and husband Blaine Hart announce the birth of their son Hudson McGraw Hart, sharing details about the delivery and family expansion on social media.

Former television personality Andi Dorfman and her husband Blaine Hart have officially welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Hudson McGraw Hart. The couple shared the joyous news on Monday, November 9, through an Instagram post that featured several photographs from the hospital. Dorfman, who is 39 years old, expressed her immediate and profound emotional connection to her new son in her caption.

Hudson McGraw Hart Arrival Details

The newborn boy weighs 8 lbs 2 oz and measures 21 inches in length. Dorfman described her son as pure love, snuggles, and someone who is already melting their hearts. She noted that the experience quickly helped her understand the unique sentiment expressed by other mothers who identify as boy mamas. The family expressed deep gratitude for the healthy arrival of the little one, stating he was a sweetest love they never knew they needed.

Also read Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart Announce Birth of Baby No. 2

Naming Origins and Family Tradition

Dorfman provided specific insight into the meaning behind her son's name. She explained that Hudson was chosen in honor of her favorite place, New York City. The middle name, McGraw, serves to carry on a special family name from the father's side of the family. This naming convention reflects a blend of personal preference and familial heritage, honoring both the mother's connection to New York and the father's lineage.

Relationship Timeline and History

The couple's journey to parenthood began long before the birth announcement. Blaine Hart first appeared on season 18 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2014. Dorfman became the star of season 10 of The Bachelorette after she ended her relationship with Juan Pablo Galavis during the fantasy suite dates. The pair reconnected in 2021 after previously meeting through a mutual friend 15 years earlier. They became engaged in 2022 and were married in 2023, marking more than five years since Dorfman handed out roses on her reality show.

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Pregnancy Experiences and Family Growth

Dorfman has been open about the differences between her two pregnancies. In June, she announced that she was expecting their second child, a baby girl named Harper, who was expected in the fall. She described the experience of growing her family and the emotional transition as Harper prepares to become a big sister. Dorfman shared that she feels the current chapter of just the three of them is coming to an end, noting the bittersweet nature of those final weeks.

Recovery and Future Family Dynamics

Following the birth of Hudson, Dorfman shared an update on her recovery status. She thanked fans for their well wishes and confirmed that everyone is recovering well. She offered a candid note that cesarean sections are quite gnarly, providing a realistic glimpse into the physical aftermath of the delivery. The family now looks forward to becoming a fearsome foursome, with Blaine preparing to raise a son and Harper adjusting to her new role as an older sister.