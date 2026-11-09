Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart Announce Birth of Baby No. 2

Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman and lawyer Blaine Hart welcomed their second child, sharing a hospital photo on Instagram. The newborn joins big sister Harper in the family.

Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart have welcomed their second child. The couple announced the birth on Instagram on Sunday, November 8, sharing a hospital photo. Dorfman is 39 and Hart is 40, and the newborn joins their daughter, Harper.

The post showed Dorfman and Hart's hands holding the baby's tiny foot, with the hospital ID tag still attached. The image gave fans an intimate first look at the family's newest member, and it was shared as the couple marked a new chapter after years of public milestones.

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Couple Shares First Look at Newborn

Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart introduced their newborn through a single hospital photo posted on Instagram. The image focused on the parents' hands and the baby's foot, with the hospital tag visible, rather than showing the baby's face.

Reality TV viewers have followed Dorfman since she competed on season 18 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2014. She was later named the lead of season 10 of The Bachelorette, after she ended her relationship with Juan Pablo Galavis during the fantasy suite dates.

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How Dorfman and Hart Found Their Way Back

Dorfman and Hart first crossed paths years before their engagement, when they were introduced through a mutual friend 15 years before their reunion. They later reconnected in Italy in the summer of 2021.

More than five years after handing out roses on The Bachelorette, Dorfman accepted a proposal from Hart, a lawyer. Their relationship became a public chapter of her post-reality life, and the couple has since built a family together.

Second Pregnancy Announced After Harper

Dorfman revealed in August 2024 that she was pregnant with the couple's first child, and she shared the news with Harper in the photos. Dorfman said Harper would be the big sister that fall.

In the accompanying photos, Dorfman and Hart beamed as Harper, wearing a denim jacket with big sister written on the back, held up black-and-white sonogram images of her younger sibling. Dorfman also debuted her baby bump in a cream off-the-shoulder dress.

Dorfman later said the baby bump had been noticeable, and she said she was relieved to finally announce that the couple was expecting baby No. 2. She described the pregnancy as healthy and thanked fans for their well-wishes.

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Dorfman Describes Pregnancy and Family Plans

Dorfman has been open about how the two pregnancies have felt. She said that, unlike her first pregnancy, this one has taken a bigger physical toll, and she joked that pregnancy wears her rather than the other way around.

She also said she was excited but a little terrified for Harper to become a big sister, and she said the family is doing well. In an April 2025 Instagram Story Q&A, Dorfman said the couple had always wanted three children but would take it one at a time.

Dorfman said she wanted time that year for the family to be with just Harper and to recover. She said the couple might start trying again at the end of 2025 or in early 2026, and the timeline she described is now reflected in the arrival of their second child.

Other Celebrity Families Welcome Babies

The couple's announcement arrives during a busy year for celebrity births. Becca Kufrin, Justin Theroux, MLB player Freddie Freeman, TikTok star Allison Kuch and NFL star Baker Mayfield all welcomed little ones in April.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden followed in May. Dorfman and Hart's news adds their family to a list of stars who expanded their households during the year, with the couple sharing their milestone on their own terms through a personal Instagram post.