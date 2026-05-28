Anderson .Paak's 'K-Pops!' Set for Netflix Release Just in Time for Father's Day

Anderson .Paak's directorial debut, the family comedy 'K-Pops!', will stream on Netflix starting May 30. The film, starring .Paak as a musician reconnecting with his K-pop idol son, blends music, culture, and heartfelt father-son dynamics, inspired by .Paak's real-life bond with his son over K-pop.

2026 has been a pivotal year for Grammy-winning artist Anderson . Paak. Beyond his musical successes with Silk Sonic and his recent placement on the Time100 list, he is preparing for the release of his feature directorial debut , K-Pops!

, which arrives on Netflix on May 30, just in time for Father's Day. The film tells the story of BJ, a washed-up Los Angeles musician who moves to South Korea to revive his career, only to discover his long-lost son, Tae Young, is a rising K-pop star. As BJ mentors his son, he fully commits to being the father he never was, embracing K-pop culture and the music that bonds them. The project is deeply personal for .

Paak, inspired by his real-life relationship with his son, Soul Rasheed, who co-stars. Their shared obsession with K-pop provided the foundation for the story, and behind-the-scenes photos reveal a collaborative, joyful set where father and son bonded over elaborate sets and performances. The film explores themes of redemption, cultural exchange, and family, with . Paak aiming to create a heartwarming comedy that also celebrates K-pop's artistry.

With its unique blend of American and Korean musical styles, K-Pops! highlights the universal language of music and the transformative power of fatherhood. Ahead of its streaming debut, Collider exclusively shared production stills that capture the film's vibrant energy and the genuine connection between . Paak and his son. As .

Paak continues to expand his creative footprint across music and film, K-Pops! stands as a testament to his versatility and his commitment to telling stories that resonate with both personal authenticity and broad appeal. The upcoming Netflix release is expected to draw families and fans of K-pop alike, offering a fresh cross-cultural narrative that aligns with the growing global popularity of Korean entertainment. For .

Paak, the project represents not only a new career milestone but also a heartfelt tribute to his own journey as a father and artist





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anderson .Paak K-Pops! Netflix Father's Day K-Pop Directorial Debut Silk Sonic Bruno Mars Family Comedy Soul Rasheed Korean Music Film Streaming

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Photos offer glimpses of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s luxurious, tropical wedding weekendBettina Anderson officially became part of the country’s first family this weekend – her new name an American political brand.

Read more »

Anderson students build cabins to give firefighters a place to rest during wildfire seasonThe kids at Anderson Secondary School have spent the school year building cabins to give at least some firefighters a break from sleeping in tents and on the floors of buildings in town.

Read more »

Gillian Anderson Leads New Slasher Franchise RevivalGillian Anderson is set to star in a new horror movie that will revive a slasher franchise, according to the latest trailer. Although her return as Dana Scully in the X-Files reboot remains unconfirmed, Anderson's recent roles span a wide range of acclaimed projects. This development highlights her ongoing appeal in the horror and sci-fi genres.

Read more »

Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson Star in Satirical Slasher Teenage Sex and Death at Camp MiasmaFresh off Hacks, Hannah Einbinder stars as a queer filmmaker rebooting a slasher franchise, opposite Gillian Anderson as the reclusive final girl. Directed by Jane Schoenbrun, the film won the Queer Palm at Cannes and sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Read more »