Anderson .Paak's Elsewhere Debuts at No. 2 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums

Anderson .Paak's collaborative album Elsewhere debuts with 30,000 equivalent album units in the United States, opening at No. 11 on the all-genre albums chart.

Anderson .Paak's new collaborative album Elsewhere launches with 30,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States for the tracking week of Oct. 23-29, according to Luminate. The debut places the album at No. 2 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 11 on the all-genre albums chart. The figures establish the project as one of the strongest new R&B and hip-hop releases of that tracking week.

The album's opening week was built from two main sources of activity. Album sales contributed 19,000 units to the total, while streaming activity brought in 11,000 units. Track-equivalent sales added only a negligible amount to the overall figure, so the debut relied almost entirely on full album purchases and on-demand listening.

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How the 30,000 Album Units Break Down

Luminate measures chart activity in equivalent album units, and each unit corresponds to a defined level of consumption. One unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 1,000 paid or subscription tier streams, or 2,500 ad-supported tier streams of official on-demand audio and video for a song on the album. This formula allows sales, downloads and streams to be compared on a single scale.

Under that formula, the 19,000 units from album sales represent the largest portion of Elsewhere's debut. The 11,000 streaming units show that listeners also engaged with the album through official on-demand services. Because the track-equivalent category was negligible, the album's opening performance came from complete album purchases and streams rather than from individually purchased songs.

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Streaming Strength and Chart Results for Anderson .Paak

The album's most-streamed song drew 2.4 million official U.S. on-demand streams during the same tracking week, making it the album's top track by that measure. That single song figure helped anchor the album's streaming total of 11,000 units and reflects how listeners concentrated on one standout track.

Anderson .Paak also secured his first entry on the Hot Rap Songs chart with this release. The entry is a notable milestone because the performer has built a long career with his own albums, which the source describes as a consistent presence in the R&B category. The debut on Hot Rap Songs gives his catalog a new position on a chart tied to hip-hop listening.

Cordae's Fourth Hot Rap Songs Entry

Cordae lands his fourth entry on Hot Rap Songs with this chart appearance, according to the same chart report. His earlier chart history began when he and Jack Harlow were featured on Eminem's 'Killer', which reached No. 16 in August 2021. He followed that with a collaboration with NF on 'Careful', which peaked at No. 20 in April 2023.

Cordae's third chart entry came through a teamup with Lyrical Lemonade and Juice WRLD on 'Doomsday', which reached No. 15 in July 2023. Taken together, these four Hot Rap Songs entries show a steady run of chart placements across several high-profile collaborations, with each featured or shared credit adding to his record on the chart.