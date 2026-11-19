Anderson .Paak and Cordae have released their debut collaborative album, featuring a star-studded lineup of K-pop artists including aespa, G-Dragon, and Jay Park. The duo teased the project with a playful performance video, with Paak describing the record as his work within the K-pop sphere.

The duo kicked things off in complimenting argyle sweater vests and a blue backdrop, evoking a studio portrait that resembles the poster for. Flames took over the backdrop as the duo launched fully into the performance with the help of a live band..

Just like the men-children Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly portrayed in that 2008 comedy, the rappers start bickering in the clip with Paak pushing Cordae’s hand off his shoulder, before play-fighting. Paak noted in the caption, “We can’t wait for y’all to hear this one. ” with a series of events in the U.S. and London, they have yet to announce a joint tour in support of the album.

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See Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill Open 2026 CMA Awards With Dolly Parton Tribute!. The album is packed with A-list K-pop guest stars, living up to the family comedy’s setting in South Korea’s idol industry: aespa, NMIXX, Joshua of Seventeen, Soyeon of I-DLE, Hongjoong of ATEEZ, JO1, G-Dragon, Jay Park, Chung Ha, Lngshot, Crush, Dean, and Kevin Woo are all on board..

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“I wanted to bring these K-pop bands and artists into my world and create something with me and Dem Jointz, who’s been working with a lot of K-pop artists and worked with me on the soundtrack and the movie. I wanted to bring them into our world and have fun painting on this canvas and do different things that I felt like weren’t usually done within their element. And it was very much so an Anderson .

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