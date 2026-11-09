Anderson Dam: Crews finish new $307 million outlet tunnel to reduce flood risk in San Jose during El Niño storms

Work to tear down the aging 240-foot dam will begin next year, with new dam finished in 2033

Construction crews working for the Santa Clara Valley Water District release water from Anderson Dam near Morgan Hill, Calif. , during a test of a massive new $307 million outlet tunnel at the dam on Oct. 30, 2026.

Construction crews have finished a huge new $307 million outlet tunnel at Anderson Dam, completing a key step in a $3.2 billion seismic project to rebuild the largest dam in Santa Clara County — and reduce the risk of flooding this winter in San Jose as a historically strong El Niño winter approaches. The new tunnel, which is 24 feet high and 1,736 feet long with a 13-foot-diameter steel pipe running through the middle, has been under construction for two years.

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It will allow the sprawling reservoir east of Highway 101 near Morgan Hill to be drained more quickly in the event of an earthquake, extreme storm or other incident. On Oct. 30, crews tested the new outlet structure, releasing 4 million gallons of water successfully into Coyote Creek.

“We’ll be able to drain the reservoir now in a more controlled way, reducing the chance of a flood event like in 2017,” said Ryan McCarter, deputy operating officer for the Santa Clara Valley Water District, a government agency in San Jose that owns Anderson Dam. Valley Water Deputy Operating Officer Ryan McCarter, moves through a tunnel underneath Anderson Reservoir on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, in Morgan Hill, Calif.

The 1,736-foot long outlet tunnel that will move water from the reservoir into Coyote Creek is part of the Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit Project. The dam’s previous outlet pipe was very small, which contributed to the floods in downtown San Jose during major storms in 2017. As huge atmospheric river storms filled the reservoir to the top that year, water district officials couldn’t empty it fast enough.

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That caused billions of gallons of water to rush over the dam’s concrete spillway and rage into Coyote Creek uncontrolled. As the creek waters rose, they flooded San Jose neighborhoods like Rock Springs and Naglee Park downstream, leading to the evacuation of thousands of people and causing $100 million in flood damage.

With the much larger outlet, officials say, they will be better able to regulate and manage the reservoir’s capacity, letting out more water in between big storms to create more room in the reservoir. The dam, a hulking 240-foot-tall earthen structure, was built in 1950. When its reservoir is full, Anderson holds 89,278 acre-feet of water — more than the water district’s other nine reservoirs combined.

The project to tear down Anderson Dam is among the largest public works jobs that the water district, which provides drinking water and flood protection to two million people in Santa Clara County, has tackled in the past 50 years. When the district built the dam during the Truman administration, scientists thought the nearby Calaveras Fault was inactive. Water district officials believed the dam was anchored in bedrock.

But an engineering firm performing tests required by federal regulators in December 2008 found that the dam’s foundation contains sand and gravel, which could shift in a major quake. Specifically, a 6.6-magnitude quake on the Calaveras Fault at Anderson Reservoir, or a 7.2 quake centered one mile away, could cause the huge earthen dam to slump and fail, they concluded.

Although unlikely, a complete failure of Anderson Dam when the reservoir was full could send a 35-foot wall of water into downtown Morgan Hill within 14 minutes, engineers concluded. The waters would be 8 feet deep in San Jose within three hours, potentially killing thousands of people..

Everything changed in 2017 when the spillway at Oroville Dam near Butte County, the tallest dam in the United States, crumbled during a major winter storm, causing emergency officials there to evacuate 180,000 people over fears the dam might collapse. Frustrated at the slow pace of the upgrade and alarmed by the near-failure of Oroville Dam, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in February 2020 issued a dramatic order requiring the Santa Clara Valley Water District toWorkers at a tunnel project outside of the Anderson Reservoir on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, in Morgan Hill, Calif.

The 1,736-foot long outlet tunnel that will move water from the reservoir into Coyote Creek is part of the Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit Project. Now that the tunnel is finished, crews will begin work to build six miles of haul roads and two temporary bridges in the lands around the dam on Jan. 1.

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From 2028 to 2030, they plan to tear down the old dam — removing roughly one-third of it per year — and then build a new one, which is scheduled to be finished in 2033. The new earthen dam will be built in part from material excavated from the tunnel, along with earth and rock from hillsides adjacent to the dam. It will be able to withstand a 7.2 quake on the Calaveras Fault when full.

It will also be 9 feet taller than the old dam for improved safety. The reservoir will hold the same amount of water as the old reservoir, however, because expanding the 7-mile-long lake would have submerged hundreds of homes, roads, and bridges along its edge. Federal regulators ordered Anderson Reservoir drawn down to just 3% full, a level it remains at today.

The district has been lucky that the last four winters have been wet, with ample water supplies in other reservoirs, local groundwater, and state and federal projects to avoid shortfalls. In 2021 and 2022, when the state was in a drought, however, the district had to buy expensive water from other agencies around the state to make up for the shortfall.

The old outlet pipe released water at a maximum rate of 450 cubic feet per second — or 201,974 gallons per minute. The new outlet system can release 13 times as much, 6,000 cubic feet per second — or 2.7 million gallons per minute. When the original dam was built in 1950, the population of Santa Clara County was 290,000 people. Today it is nearly 9 times more — two million people.

The old dam was built to store water, McCarter said, and not so much as a flood-control facility because much of the land along Coyote Creek in 1950 was farmland, not subdivisions.used a road header — a heavy-duty mechanical excavator with a powerful rotating cutting head. The machines are used to build water and sewer projects, along with rail and highway tunnels and underground subway stations. At the deepest point, the tunnel is 220 feet underground.

Roughly 60 workers have been working six days a week on double shifts to finish it. Near its end, the pipe splits into two smaller pipes, like a “Y,” and releases water into the creek through two massive valves that spray water in a cone shape, like a garden hose, to reduce its energy.

“This milestone shows the progress we’re making toward returning our county’s largest reservoir to full capacity for future generations,” said John Varela, the former mayor of Morgan Hill and a member of the water district’s board. View looking east from atop the dam at Anderson Reservoir on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, in Morgan Hill, Calif.