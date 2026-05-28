Anderson Cooper Bids Farewell to '60 Minutes' as Program Embraces Digital Transformation Under New Leadership

Veteran journalist Anderson Cooper signed off from '60 Minutes' after nearly 20 years, as the iconic newsmagazine undergoes a major shift under new executive producer Nick Bilton and parent company Paramount Skydance, focusing on streaming and digital audiences to reverse declining ratings.

Anderson Cooper has signed off from ' 60 Minutes ' after nearly two decades as a correspondent, marking the end of an era for the iconic CBS newsmagazine.

His final episode aired on Sunday, May 17. Cooper, 58, expressed his hope that the program 'remains 60 Minutes.

' The departure coincides with a period of significant transition for the show, which recently appointed Nick Bilton as executive producer, its first from outside traditional television news. Bilton, 49, is the fifth executive producer in the show's 57-year history. His hire is part of a broader strategy under CBS News President Wendy Weiss and Paramount Skydance leadership to attract younger audiences by embracing digital and streaming platforms.

This new direction includes restructuring the newsroom and initiating coverage on digital platforms before it reaches television, a '360-degree product' approach. While '60 Minutes' was one of the top broadcast shows last season with an average of 9.7 million viewers, ratings have declined more than 20% over the past decade. Weiss and outgoing executive producer Bill Owens praised Bilton as embodying the founders' energy and ambition.

The changes follow Paramount Skydance's acquisition of CBS, with David Ellison's company installed as parent in August, and Wendy Weiss appointed in October. The ownership group had promised to reflect varied ideological perspectives.

Meanwhile, in separate entertainment news, 'Emily in Paris' star Pierre Deny has died at age 69 after a severe battle with ALS





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anderson Cooper 60 Minutes Nick Bilton Wendy Weiss Paramount Skydance CBS News Digital Transformation Streaming Ratings Decline News Magazine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Photos offer glimpses of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s luxurious, tropical wedding weekendBettina Anderson officially became part of the country’s first family this weekend – her new name an American political brand.

Read more »

Cooper Hoffman Set To Lead Hulu Drama Pilot 'Durango'Cooper Hoffman has been cast in the lead role of Mikey in the Hulu drama pilot 'Durango.'

Read more »

Cooper Hoffman to Lead as Burnt-Out Snowboarding Star in Hulu Drama Pilot ‘Durango’Cooper Hoffman is set to play a never-was snowboarding star looking to make a quick buck in 'Durango,' a new Hulu drama pilot.

Read more »

CNN Plans New Anderson Cooper-Andy Cohen Event for ‘Independence Eve Live’CNN Plans New Anderson Cooper-Andy Cohen Event for 'Independence Eve Live'

Read more »