Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen to Reunite for 'Independence Eve Live' Countdown

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will host 'Independence Eve Live With Anderson & Andy: Celebrating 250' on July 3 on CNN.

, a countdown to America’s 250th birthday. The show is set for Friday, July 3, in Times Square, where Cooper and Cohen will help viewers celebrate the United States’ big birthday.

The broadcast will air from 8 p.m. ET/PT through 12:30 a.m. ET/PT. , and will feature the famous Times Square ball dropping at midnight, just like on New Years Eve. According to official announcement, throughout the evening Cohen and Cooper will be joined by “celebrated American icons, cultural legends, and inspiring everyday heroes whose stories reflect the spirit, resilience, and diversity of the United States.

” CNN reporters will also be stationed around the country to report on how Americans are celebrating. On July 4, Cooper will also anchor live on CNN from Boston with Pamela Brown, where the network will co-host the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. The event will feature performances by Lainey Wilson, Chance the Rapper, and Trombone Shorty. BTS Preview ‘Arirang’ World Tour Homecoming Show Broadcast With ‘Fire’ Trailer Cooper has been hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage since 2002.

He was joined for several years by Kathy Griffin before Cohen stepped in. Cohen and Cooper have been co-hosting together since 2017, is around for when my kids grow up and have kids of their own, and they can watch it with their kids,” he said.

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