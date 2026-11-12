Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen urges immediate European military deployment to Ukraine to counter Donald Trump and force peace negotiations.

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen has declared that the sole method to conclude the conflict in Ukraine involves the immediate deployment of Europe's largest militaries to the region to push for peace. He argues that this direct military intervention is necessary to ensure Europe an states secure a seat at the negotiating table when the war eventually ends.

Rasmussen Criticizes US Stance And Trump

Rasmussen, who served as the Secretary General of NATO between 2009 and 2014 and was previously the Prime Minister of Denmark, made these statements while trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States were taking place. He criticized the absence of European delegates in these discussions, asserting that Europe is begging for a place at the table but cannot achieve this by merely asking.

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The former alliance leader stated that European powers must become indispensable by bringing their own assets to the negotiations. He emphasized that Europe will not talk its way into the process and must force its way there through decisive action rather than diplomatic pleading.

Rasmussen accused U.S. President Donald Trump of siding with Vladimir Putin during these peace discussions. He argued that this alignment by the United States makes it essential for European nations to increase their support for Ukraine significantly more than before to maintain their geopolitical influence.

Transform Coalition Of Waiting To Action

Rasmussen criticized the Anglo-French-led Coalition of the Willing, which had planned to deploy a reassurance force only after a ceasefire is signed and the war officially ends. He described the current posture of this group as acting like a Coalition of the Waiting rather than a Coalition of the Doing.

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He proposed transforming this coalition into a force for action by deploying troops directly into Ukraine. His proposal suggests that European powers should not wait for a peace deal but should actively push for peace by demonstrating strength to Putin.

Under Rasmussen's plan, Anglo-French troops would be stationed in rear-echelon areas to defend Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. This deployment would free up Ukrainian troops currently guarding these areas to be sent to the front lines to combat Russian forces.

Black Sea Mission And Patriot Missiles

The former NATO boss outlined a comprehensive strategy for Europe to seize control over the end of Putin's war, which goes beyond simply sending British and French soldiers. He called on European nations to isolate any ally that is not ready to deploy to Ukraine and to transfer their entire stocks of Patriot missiles to Kyiv.

Rasmussen acknowledged that this transfer could leave nations like Poland and Germany defenseless against missile attacks. However, he argued that Ukraine needs these defenses immediately, whereas these European nations do not face the same immediate threat.

Additionally, Rasmussen proposed establishing a naval mission in the Black Sea to confront the Russian Navy and ensure free navigation. He suggested a Turkish-Bulgarian-Romanian mission rather than a NATO operation, similar to the sentry presence currently maintained in the Baltic Sea.

Changing Putin Calculus For Peace

Rasmussen argued that Russia will never meaningfully engage with the peace process as long as it believes it has a hope of military victory. He aligned with the longstanding European accusation that Putin uses peace talks as a means to string out the war and extract advantages.

To change this dynamic, he stated that Europe must put more pressure on Russia and change Putin's calculus through a show of strength. This requires going further than previous measures and demonstrating that Russia cannot deter European forces.

These remarks follow previous statements by Rasmussen to Euronews, where he also decried the lack of boots on the ground in Ukraine. He previously called for a pan-European drone shield to encompass Ukraine to avoid an emerging forever war on the continent.

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The former NATO Secretary General maintains that immediate and robust European military involvement is the only viable path to ending the conflict. He insists that Europe must actively participate in the defense of Ukraine to influence the final outcome of the war.

His proposals highlight a growing divide in Western strategy regarding the war in Ukraine. Rasmussen's calls for direct intervention challenge the current approach of providing equipment and financial support without deploying combat troops.

The reaction to his proposals may shape future European defense policies and their relationship with the United States. If European nations follow his advice, it would mark a significant escalation in their direct involvement in the ongoing conflict.

Rasmussen's arguments resonate with concerns that the war could drag on indefinitely without more decisive action. His call for a Coalition of the Doing reflects a desire for tangible results rather than prolonged diplomatic negotiations.

The potential deployment of European troops and transfer of advanced missile systems would fundamentally alter the dynamics of the war. It represents a significant shift from the current strategy of indirect support to direct military engagement.

As tensions remain high, Rasmussen's statements serve as a stark reminder of the stakes involved for European security. His proposals challenge leaders to consider more aggressive measures to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine.

The debate over the role of European militaries in Ukraine is likely to intensify following these comments. Rasmussen's authoritative voice adds weight to the argument for a more assertive European defense posture in the region.