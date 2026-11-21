An Andalusia man has been sentenced following his conviction on child sex abuse charges involving a teenage girl.

ENTERPRISE, Ala. – An Andalusia man has been sentenced following his conviction on child sex abuse charges involving a teenage girl. 28-year-old Garrett Whitfield appeared before Coffee County Circuit Judge Henry “Sonny” Reagan on Thursday, November 19, who sentenced him to 35 years, 20 years, and 20 years on the respective convictions, with each sentence to run concurrently.

Judge Reagan declared Whitfield a Sexually Violent Predator and ordered that he will be subject to supervision when he is released from prison. In September, a jury convicted Whitfield of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, sodomy 2nd degree and rape 2nd degree.

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Testimony and evidence presented in the trial showed that in early 2024, Enterprise police got a report regarding a female juvenile, who was 15 in the summer of 2023 when she began communicating on social media with a person she believed to be 17 years old and named Tyler Patterson. Prosecutors say “Tyler Patterson” started the social media contact, and the two made arrangements to meet in person.

They say “Tyler Patterson” went to Enterprise on multiple occasions and bought the girl lingerie and other gifts. Prosecutors say the two engaged in sexual activity on several occasions. Later, they say a receipt on a food delivery named the purchaser as Garrett Whitfield. The girl searched the name and discovered that “Tyler Patterson” was the 28-year-old Whitfield.

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Prosecutors say Whitfield continued to proclaim in court that there was no sexual contact between him and the girl, but then also said that all of the sexual contact the girl described was consensual. Assistant District Attorney Kylie Crespo countered that claim by telling the court that Whitfield pretended to be a 17-year-old boy to gain the trust of the victim to then take advantage of her and sexually abuse her.

“I could not paint a clearer picture of a predator than this defendant if I tried,” Crespo said. “He spent months masquerading as a teenager as he manipulated, preyed upon and victimized a child. Still, that young lady found the strength and courage to report his crimes when she learned the truth and to face him in the courtroom and tell the jury what he did to her. ”