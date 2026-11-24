'A month into reading Julius Caesar, I had a student ask, 'Wait, was he a real person?' Mind you, they did presentations on his history and covered it in their social studies class.'

I’m a lifestyle and pet writer with over a decade of experience in copywriting, covering viral animal moments, well-being topics, and lifestyle trends. For a while, when I was younger, I wanted to be a teacher.

Shopping for classroom decorations sounded like the most fun thing in the world, and while other kids my age were playing house, I was pretending to be a teacher hosting my school's back-to-school night. , too! ) asked teachers to share the dumbest things a student has ever said or done, and I truly wouldn't know how to respond to these. Give these educators a raise ASAP!

Also read New Jersey son confessed to killing mother after months of planning, prosecutors say

"A high school boy, during our body systems unit: 'Hey, Miss, isn’t the penis at the end of the intestines? ' I wish I was kidding. I wish he was kidding, but he was not.

" "Student: 'How long is next period? ' Me: '70 minutes, like all of them. ' Student: 'URGH! It feels like an HOUR!

'" "When I returned to get my students , it turned out one of them had opened and eaten an entire package of salt and didn't have anything to drink, so he was just sitting there at the back of the strange class, suffering. He didn't give a reason why; he just wanted to try it. He was a high school sophomore.

""I have two. The first was funny; the second terrified me and was the first time I lost it on my students for giving the wrong answer. I mentioned my plans to my freshman on going to the Henry Ford Museum over the summer. One of my students asked who that was, then another said, 'You idiot, he's the guy from.

' This year, I was working on a math problem that asked, 'If the function continued this year, how much profit would there be? ' My juniors were having difficulty answering the question. So I started by asking, 'Well, what year is it?

' I heard '2008, 2012, 1985, 2020... ' I was like, 'No, right now, what year is it?

' Then a student asked if she could grab her phone. ""Okay, re: the Henry Ford thing… I will fully admit I’m an adult with multiple degrees that screws up similar-sounding names even if they’re completely unrelated in their identities.

Until I was like 14, I would constantly screw up Marilyn Manson vs. Marilyn Monroe, which is CRAZY, but those double M names and being at an age that neither of them was a cultural reference for me…" "Multiple students, through the years, have asked upon arrival to class, 'Are we doing anything today?

' And they say there's no such thing as a dumb question. " "Back in 2016, one of my sixth-grade boys asked me if Hilary Clinton was from Iraq. I said no, she wasn’t, and asked him where he got that idea from because I was genuinely confused, but of course, he didn’t remember. He was probably just throwing together buzzwords.

" "A student wanted me to read a story they had written for English class, and it started with, 'This year, Halloween just happened to fall on Friday the 13th. '”"As far as I can tell, all of my students cannot tell time on analog clocks. I tell them I can't either. The bell rings when it rings.

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""Many years ago, a student from Canada told me she didn’t know analog time. She was 16, super smart, and learning German. So before teaching time in German, I had to teach her how to tell time in English.

" "A 10th grader was arguing with another student about needing a passport to visit Canada. Her defense: her grandma lives in Canada — specifically in Chicago.

" "Watched a kid drink a big capful of cologne for $2 while I was watching a biology class. Luckily, there were sinks in the room.

" "Last week I had a 9th-grade student ask, 'What's winter? ' I said, 'Winter, like the season? And she went, 'Yeah.

' I thought that meant she understood, but no. I then had to explain to a 15-year-old what winter was. "Sat in a staff meeting where we were told in very serious tones that a child had been taken to a hospital during lunchtime… with a fork lodged in their head. Was this an act of senseless violence? No, not really.

It was two kids playing, spinning around five times, then launching the fork at random. I think the head was rather surprised when we asked who it was, and the general response was 'yeah, that makes sense…' rather than much concern.

"canonically grew up to become Mr. Clean. Apparently, he was tired of crying about everything all the time, so he bulked up.

" "A student proudly proclaimed that whether a baby was a boy or a girl was determined by whether they had an innie or an outie for their belly button. ""I mean, they are right about it being an innie or an outie, but wrong about the location. Half a point.

" "In high school biology. We were talking about how all living things have DNA. Someone asked if shoes had DNA, and I said, 'Yes, if they’re made of leather.

' Then another kid asked, 'Wait, are there like leather trees or something? ' He didn’t know that leather was cow skin, which is honestly fair, but still a bunch of kids roasted him for it, LOL. ""That blew my mind. I mean, I know the DNA piece and the cow skin/leather, but never strung that together.

My leather shoes have DNA. I'm 44, and my brain just exploded a little bit.

" "Caught a student cheating on a quiz, and they said, 'What? I was just looking at his paper' to which I just said Exactly.

'" "20 minutes into a movie: 'Hey, are we watching a movie? ' ", I had a student ask, 'Wait, was he a real person?

' Mind you, they did presentations on his history and covered it in their social studies class. ""Following an explanation of how harmful UV rays in sunlight can be: 'If the sun is so dangerous, why did we build it? '" "'Why is it so cold in the morning and so hot in the afternoon? It’s like the Earth is bipolar or something.

'". I asked if anyone knew who he was, and the answer was a resounding 'no.' Alright, cool. We should forget murderers anyway. I told them he was the one who assassinated Abraham Lincoln.

Crickets. Abraham Lincoln? Our 16th president? No one.

Not a single freshman knew anything about him.

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""We were doing independent work but taking turns sharing riddles while the students were working. Student 1: 'I disappear when you say my name. What am I?

' Student 2: 'My dad? '" "Was subbing at a middle school, and during their homeroom, students would like to cut other classes to go to a sub's room, thinking we wouldn't notice. I did, and quietly waved down a monitor. When the two girls and a boy noticed, the two girls booked it out the second door.

The boy dove out the open window next to the door, hooked his foot, went chest/face first into the concrete, and then his body did a scorpion, and he kicked himself in the back of the head. The monitor walked up and went, 'That's what you get for being a damn idiot. Now walk it off!

' all the while I almost broke a rib holding a laugh in. " "The student wrote an essay on the most important inventions of the Industrial Revolution. She chose the tin can from the list. Her essay was on the telecommunications applications of the tin can and string.

""I could actually respect that if she did it purposely as a joke and had the writing prowess to pull it off, LOL. " "I had multiple sixth graders who were shocked that I used the internet, despite using it in class every day. They also tried to convince me that YouTube is not part of the internet.

" "I had a student who thought it was funny to headbutt the window on my door instead of knocking. I told him to please knock instead, and that if he did that, he could break the glass. So next time, he thought it would be funny to do it harder. Guess what happened next?

" My freshman and I were playing a game where we tried to name as many countries as we could, and a kid said, 'Europe. ' 'No, that’s a continent. ' 'Texas. ' 'No, that’s a state.

' 'THEN WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM ME!? ' We straight up thought he was joking. ""I was substituting for a teacher on vacation in Italy. One of her students very confidently kept trying to correct me, saying that she was not in Italy but in Rome.

My attempts to explain a city vs. a country did not work.

" "I had a boy who looked a little green coming back from lunch. About 15 minutes into class, he proceeded to vomit in my classroom sink. I had a friend escort him to the nurse with the trash can while I called the custodial team. As we waited for the custodian, another student told me the kid probably puked because he drank 13 cartons of chocolate milk at lunch.

Apparently he chugged his; another student bet him that he couldn’t do it again, and then they kept doubling down. The kid’s mom refused to come pick him up because 'he deserved to be sick,' and the cafeteria denied him access to chocolate milk for the rest of the year.

" "When I subbed an 8th-grade art class, 'Glitter: the herpes of art supplies! Nobody wants it, and yet it's everywhere.

'""I teach first grade. One of my students had a bathroom accident and was in the restroom changing into clean clothes. That’s when the fire drill happened. My student came running out of the bathroom, buck naked, and headed for the door.

I managed to catch him and get him in the office before anyone else saw him baring his necessities. To his credit, he knew exactly what to do in the event of a fire drill.

""Aww, my word. I would have loved chatting with the parents about this one!

'Your kiddo is so responsive in emergencies! '" "Every year, some kids burn themselves, making stir rods using a Bunsen burner. They seal up the first end in the flame and forget that the hot glass needs to cool down before flipping it around.

""I was trying to explain the reality of Helen Keller's life, and what she overcame to be able to learn and communicate, to my 3rd grader. Honestly, by the end of the conversation, I think he had convinced me that I was making it up and that she was some kind of superhero.

" "A 5-year-old excitedly jumps up on a desk and proudly yells, 'I didn’t say any swears today!! Fuck yeah!

' Then looked at me like, 'Oh no…' I smiled and turned around. "I had a first-grade student who was very proud of his little bottle of hand sanitizer. He kept putting it on his hands. It was personal lubricant.

"I truly have no words. Today's teachers have to do so much more than plan lessons and grade papers, and I'm so grateful for their service.