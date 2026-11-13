– and other words I’m outlawing this Christmas

’Tis (nearly) the season and all that, which means I’ve begun my annual twitching at the word “gift”. It’ll be everywhere over the next month or so – on telly and uttered by people you hitherto respected. In the most severe cases, you may also hear or read it as a verb: “I’m gifting Auntie Pamela a new Lakeland spatula.

’Tis the season and all that, which means I’ve begun my annual twitching at the word “gift”. It’ll be everywhere over the next month or so – on telly and uttered by people you hitherto respected.

In the most severe cases, you may also hear or read it as a verb: “I’m gifting Auntie Pamela a new Lakeland spatula. ” Appalling, I know, but pretty commonplace now . What’s wrong with present, as a noun? Lovely, solid word.

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My dislike of “gift” is a touch unfair and irrational given that it has Old Norse roots, but it’s since been heavily bastardised by our American friends. They talk of “holiday gifting”, “regifting”, “degifting” , and so on. Mention of gifts, needless to say, can be found all over Meghan Markle’s website.

“A whimsical keepsake gift for holiday gatherings,” it trills on there, under a set of As Ever playing cards. It’s not enormously whimsical if you’re playing a card game called s--thead in my family, let me tell you, Meghan. The word “Christmas” doesn’t appear at all on her website, either. Heaven forbid.

It’s all “holiday”: “holiday candle”, “holiday joy”, “holiday advent calendar”. Perhaps what we all need is a Christmas glossary? Nancy Mitford, but dressed in a red velvet cloak. I discussed my discomfort with the creep of “festive” here last week – “festive greetings”, “festive tipple”, “festive decor” and so on.

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But it may not surprise readers to learn that I have quite strong feelings about other words that slip into everyday use at this juncture in the calendar. Why, for instance, is Father Christmas being superseded by Santa? Santa is more common over the border in Scotland , but friends increasingly mutter darkly about small children coming home from nurseries in Fulham and Battersea shrieking “Santa”, too. Is nowhere safe?

Father Christmas evokes thick woollen stockings at the end of the bed, whereas Santa smacks of a shopping-centre grotto with a bored elf loitering outside, wearily directing children while Slade screeches overhead.

“Crimbo” is obviously forbidden , and a quite close friend used the abbreviation “Xmas” in a text message last week, which implies standards have slipped further than we thought. There will be talk of “invites” , and also “hosting”, which is the one that enrages a certain member of my family. Deeply middle-class to talk of hosting. Very candlelight supper.

You have people for lunch or dinner, or you have people coming to stay.

“Fancy a glass of fizz? ” someone may say at an office party. This may be to cover up the fact that they’re not offering champagne. Absolutely fine by me.

I’m delighted by a glass of Bollinger, but I can be quite as placated with a glass of cava. Call it that, though, please. Not fizz. Not bubbly.

Not champers. Then at least the recipient knows what they’re getting. All too often I’ve been offered a “little glass of something sparkling” and gleefully fallen upon it, only to realise it’s prosecco. There are, presumably, greater disappointments in life than having a mouthful of prosecco when you thought it might be a crisp champagne, but I can’t think of many.

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Now, what do you call those little blinis and so on that you pop into your mouth at a Christmas party? There are all sorts of words for them and most of them bad: canapés, nibbles, hors d’oeuvre, little snacks, tapas , and perhaps my least favourite of all: bites.

In my family, with heavy irony, they have most often been referred to as “heavy nibbles” , which has a panting, Jilly Cooper-ish tone to it. Either you can deploy one of these words in a comedy accent to denote that you understand it’s a faintly embarrassing word to say, or you could proffer a tray and – as with the champagne rule – simply say what it is.

“Blini, devil on horseback or vol-au-vent? ” It’s also safer in the age of dietary requirements. A quick warning, here, regarding another possibility entirely: “Christmas picky bits”. It has, lamentably, been.

M&S rolled out the ghastly phrase in the summer after a TikTok song went viral about it, and the phrase’s use shot up overnight as a result. Delighted with this outcome, M&S has now unveiled a range of what it has officially called “Christmas picky bits”, which includes “Snowman bao buns” and “lasagne cups”, small lasagne tarts that will almost certainly take the roof of your mouth off if you dare to eat one.

Although I suppose it could be worse. M&S could have called them “festive picky bits” and I would have had to start buying my knickers from somewhere else entirely. ’ upwardly mobile Valerie Jones, want to impress the neighbours, you might talk of Christmas jerseys rather than Christmas jumpers or a Christmas sweater.

“That’s how I know you’re a proper Sloane,” acolleague once declared after I’d uttered the word in the Vogue House office. It wasn’t long after I started working there and I felt as if I’d passed some invisible test. I didn’t know the distinction before then – that putting on a “woolly jersey” was considered grander than a “jumper”.

But I’m here to serve and I’m merely passing on this important information in case you want to dazzle someone with your vocabulary this festive season. Whoops, I mean Christmas. You see how easy it is to slip up given its ubiquity, nowadays? We must all be on our guard.