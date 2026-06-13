And now, a brief history of Hollywood's delusional 18-year quest to make a Monopoly movie

Not unlike a bored family trapped in close indoor proximity to each other by rain/depression/bees/what have you, Hollywood has been deluding itself for years at this point that there’s some fun to be found inyears, in fact, dating back to 2008, when desperate executives at Hasbro first looked at each other, shrugged, and said “Hey, some bright young Hollywood mind will tie themselves into knots coming up with a decent story for athat Lionsgate is once again taking a stab at getting a movie version of the “franchise” off the ground, now resorting to tapping two different writing teams at the same time to try to make this damn thing work.

Which would, by our count, be something like the sixth attempts at a cinematicfailed to set the world on fire with its terrifying “pegs going into plastic ships” action. film franchise), the rights landed at Lionsgate, which has now spent more than a decade trying to get this cursed thimble to hop. That includesteam John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. All of which, in case it wasn’t clear, have since been sent straight to cinematic jail.

And yet, like play-acting capitalists who believe a big payday is only a quick ride on the Short Line away, Lionsgate keeps trying—now dragging Margot Robbie and her Lucky Chap production companymovies with its other brands—in defiance of the fact that that franchise came pre-equipped with little things like cool robots, characters, and a basic plot, while ascript is presumably going to have to spend at least a few pages fleshing out the motivations of a sentient shoe with big real estate dreams.

The board game has had slightly more success in television—which is to say, it’s had two extremely short-lived game show versions that both failed to last more than two years on the air—withis “the world’s most popular board game brand,” which it seems to think is an indicator of quality, and not just the fact that not enough people have heard of, like,





TheAVClub / 🏆 340. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hard Rock Bet Casino Launches Monopoly Live in New JerseyHard Rock Bet Casino has introduced Monopoly Live in New Jersey, featuring a live-hosted money wheel and augmented reality bonus rounds, with a planned expansion to Michigan later this summer.

Read more »

'Obsession's Behind-the-Scenes Controversy Is Just Part of a Bigger Hollywood ProblemArt director Sally Choi's experience on Obsession sparked a long-overdue conversation.

Read more »

'Monopoly' Movie: Lionsgate Developing Two New Takes (EXCLUSIVE)Monopoly movie development is pressing ahead at Lionsgate, with two scripts in development from star writing teams Widener & James and Angelo & Blum.

Read more »

Lionsgate's Long-Gestating Monopoly Movie Gets Two New Writing TeamsLionsgate's decade-long effort to adapt the Monopoly board game into a film has entered a new phase with two separate screenwriting teams commissioned to draft competing scripts. The duos, Neil Widener & Gavin James and Rebecca Angelo & Lauren Schuker Blum, will each pitch their outlines as the studio aims to finally move the project forward. The film, which has seen numerous writers and directors attached over the years, including Kevin Hart and Tim Story, now also involves Margot Robbie as a producer. An unscripted TV series is also in development, adding to the franchise's multiplatform expansion.

Read more »