And away they go: With FanDuel reaching finish line, change is coming to horse racing on TV

FanDuel TV will stop broadcasting from Del Mar following the fall meeting.

FanDuel TV’s Caleb Keller, left, and Simon Bray broadcast from Del Mar during Sunday’s races. Even with a dedicated channel showing action from myriad tracks across the country, it’s not like horse racing is challenging for sports supremacy these days.

But at least that channel — which was known as TVG before rebranding four years ago to FanDuel TV — is something. Just over two weeks from now, it won’t even be that — at least in its current form. The network began reducing staff in June and will shut down racing production after Del Mar’s fall meeting concludes Nov. 29.

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The plan is to still show races, but other than an occasional cut-in to an on-track simulcast host, there will be no announcers either at the track or in a studio to guide, inform or entertain viewers — just background music. Officials at Santa Anita and Del Mar believe that’s not good enough for fans. So then what?

Santa Anita’s traditional Dec. 26 opening day is six weeks away, and at this point, how anyone not at the track will see the races on television remains unknown.

“We have a number of options on the table and are actively pursuing all of them as we lead into Santa Anita’s Classic Meet,” said Amy Zimmerman, Santa Anita senior vice president and executive producer. Zimmerman declined to discuss those options, but one of them is to do what Del Mar has done and link up with the New York Racing Association, which produces coverage of racing at Belmont Park and Saratoga that is shown primarily on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, with occasional shows on the Fox broadcast network.

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Racing from Oaklawn Park in Arkansas and Gulfstream Park in Florida will also be part of the NYRA/Fox portfolio.

“We’re working really hard to try and get the rights to be able to televise Santa Anita on a daily basis,” said Tony Allevato, chief revenue officer and president of NYRA Bets. Of course it’s not as simple as just wishing it to happen. Allevato said he can’t guarantee that every Santa Anita race would be shown live on TV, as it was on FanDuel.

The NYRA/Fox strategy has never been to copy TVG/FanDuel and show 10 or 12 races an hour. They want to do more storytelling and, as Allevato said, “Get people to become hooked on it as fans and also tell people about the racetracks and make them like bucket list-type experiences that people would want to do.

” That means if Fox is also showing action from Belmont, Gulfstream and Oaklawn on a particular winter or spring day, finding room for every race at Santa Anita could be a problem.

“It’d be very difficult to show the first race through last race on certain days” at Santa Anita, Allevato said. “But the goal is to extend our windows on Fox and try to … at least get, say, their last six or seven races on. ” Del Mar is different because the summer calendar is not as crowded for Fox.

There’s plenty of time between races at Saratoga to work in Del Mar’s first few races, and after racing in New York concludes, Del Mar can be the priority. NYRA/Fox plans to have hosts at both Del Mar meetings, similar to what FanDuel has done. One distinction between the two major Southern California tracks is that Del Mar no longer has its own broadcast department, so its deal with NYRA/Fox includes producing its simulcast show.

Santa Anita has no such need.

“We have a robust TV background,” Zimmerman said, noting Santa Anita produced live shows for FS2 as far back as the late 1990s. Whatever Santa Anita decides, it will need to be mindful of distribution — putting the races where people can find them. Josh Rubinstein, president of Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, believes he’s done that with the NYRA/Fox deal.

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“There’s no question that the TV landscape is evolving, but we feel it’s important for Del Mar to maintain a meaningful presence on traditional TV, while at the same time expanding our reach through streaming,” Rubinstein said. The reason it’s important is simple: Most of racing’s audience skews a bit — OK, a lot — to the older end of the demographic scale.

Asking many of them to find a racetrack YouTube channel might prove as effective as asking why their microwave clock is still blinking 00:00.

“They know where the TV channels are. It’s not some offshoot where you have to go searching around and go on this and that,” said Kurt Hoover, a longtime TV racing expert who now works as the on-track simulcast host for Del Mar and Los Alamitos.

“I sound old when I say that, but our customers are that age. They watch TV and that’s how it is. ” Those customers know where to find FanDuel TV. And they know where to find Fox, FS1 and FS2.

So do sports bars. And when people see racing on those channels, they’re more likely to wager. One example: The one day last summer when Del Mar’s races not only were on FanDuel but also FS1 for 90 minutes, including the Pacific Classic, the track had its second-highest wagering day in history.

“I was asked in a meeting with some racing executives: Do we have any data that shows the impact of wagering for horse racing when it’s on television? ” Allevato said.

“And I said, I can get you that data, but I’ll give you this piece of data: Never in the history of gambling has there been less money bet on a sporting event because it was on television. That’s undefeated. Nobody’s going to say, ‘Hey, this game’s on TV, I’m not betting now. ’ That’s the one thing that we just can’t lose sight of. ”