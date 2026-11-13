Archaeologists Clear 3,000 Tons of Debris From Roman Tunnels Beneath Hagia Sophia

Archaeologists have removed roughly 3,000 tons of debris from a 1,600-year-old Roman tunnel network beneath Istanbul's Hagia Sophia, revealing previously inaccessible passages. The work since February 2025 has exposed a fifth-century Roman street route and an underground burial complex discovered in 1946.

Archaeologists have removed roughly 3,000 tons of debris from a centuries-old network of underground tunnels beneath Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia, revealing previously inaccessible passages beneath one of the world's most historic religious landmarks.

The findings were announced by archaeologist Hasan Fırat Diker at a presentation this fall in Istanbul, as local outlet Türkiye Today reported. Diker is an architecture professor. The tunnels have been undergoing excavation and clearing work since February 2025, allowing researchers to explore sections that were previously buried beneath mud and debris. During the Oct. 16 presentation, Diker said the roughly 1,600-year-old tunnels were built by the Romans.

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They originally functioned as part of the city's water distribution and drainage network while also providing a protected underground space. The tunnels were designed to carry rainwater from surrounding streets into the sea, according to Diker. He compared the intricate network to a modern subway system, Türkiye Today said.

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Ancient Roman Tunnels Beneath Hagia Sophia

Some of the underground structures predate the present-day Hagia Sophia, which was completed in 537 A.D. under Byzantine Emperor Justinian I. Although the underground network has been known for decades, much of it has remained difficult to access. The ongoing excavation work is allowing researchers to examine previously buried sections of the historic site.

Researchers have cleared nearly 558 feet of an underground route connected to a fifth-century Roman street, which extends from the Sarayburnu area toward Little Hagia Sophia, Diker said. He said his team had cleared both the upper and lower sections of an ancient underground burial complex discovered in 1946, excavating an additional five feet beneath it. The burial chambers predate the current Hagia Sophia. They had accumulated large amounts of mud over the centuries, according to Diker.

The landmark is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is visited by millions of tourists each year. It is actually the third structure built at the site, Diker said. Hagia Sophia, which means Holy Wisdom in Greek, served as a major center of Eastern Christianity for nearly 1,000 years until Ottoman forces conquered then-Constantinople and converted the church into a mosque in 1453.

Future Plans for Underground Exhibition

Looking ahead, Diker said researchers hope to open more sections of Hagia Sophia's underground network to visitors, with plans for an exhibition showcasing the archaeological remains. The excavation is the latest in a series of archaeological investigations involving ancient underground tunnels around the world. Earlier this year, archaeologists uncovered a mysterious 164-foot-long tunnel in Jerusalem near a site linked to the biblical Kingdom of Judah, though its age and purpose remain unknown.

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In Germany, archaeologists discovered a medieval tunnel beneath a prehistoric burial site after initially mistaking its entrance for a grave.