Ancient Scythian Elite Consumed Cannabis for Intoxicating Effects

Researchers recovered about 1,000 cannabis seeds from an eighth century BCE burial chamber in the Tunnug 1 princely tomb in Russia's Tyva Republic. Chemical traces of cannabinol and tetrahydrocannabinol were detected in preserved human hair, providing direct archaeological evidence that Scythian elite used cannabis for its intoxicating properties approximately 2,800 years ago.

Researchers recovered about 1,000 cannabis seeds from the burial chamber that were possibly deposited in the early eighth century B.C. E.The findings also suggest that at least some members of the ancient Siberian elite consumed weed for its intoxicating effects.

Scientists detected chemical traces consistent with cannabis’ psychoactive compounds in preserved human hair recovered from an ancient Siberian tomb. An international team led by Gino Caspari of the University of Bern and the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology analyzed remains from the Tunnug 1 princely tomb in Russia’s Tyva Republic. The burial belonged to high-ranking members of the Scythians, a horse-riding culture that roamed the Eurasian steppe.

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The findings provide what the researchers described as the oldest directly dated archaeological evidence that cannabis was used for its intoxicating properties about 2,800 years ago. However, researchers couldn’t confirm how they integrated it into the ritual.

Furthermore, researchers emphasized that cannabis seeds alone couldn’t establish whether the plant was consumed for its intoxicating effects. That being said, cannabis has historically served several purposes, including serving as material for oil and fiber.

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However, plant materials such as flowers, leaves, and resins rarely survive the test of time, so they often do not appear in archaeological contexts. China is planning to send AI and deep-sea robots on a hunt for its ancient past With high-resolution mass spectrometry, they identified clear signals consistent with cannabinol in several hair samples. Through the oxidation of tetrahydrocannabinol , CBN, the primary intoxicating compound in cannabis, can form.

Additionally, researchers detected weaker signals that were consistent with THC, based on their mass, according to the University of Bern.

“This study is particularly insightful because it combines the analysis of plant remains with molecular traces in the human body,” said Caspari. “The molecular traces in the hair and the cannabis seeds… suggest that cannabis was used for its intoxicating properties,” Caspari said.

However, the researchers could not determine how much cannabis was consumed or whether it was inhaled or ingested. The evidence also suggests cannabis played a role in Scythian funerary rituals. The plant remains were recovered alongside elaborate burial offerings, including at least 18 horses arranged around the burial mound, several dozen additional horse sacrifices, and scattered human bones that researchers said indicate human sacrifice.

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The team believes the cannabis seeds most likely came from wild plants, although it remains unclear whether they had been cultivated or selectively bred to contain higher concentrations of The study highlighted that some wild cannabis populations across Eurasia may naturally have contained elevated levels of these compounds.

“We have already begun sequencing some of the plant samples,” said Caspari. “DNA preservation is excellent in this case. This will help us learn more about the history of the domestication and spread of this crop soon,” he added. Originally from LA, Maria Mocerino has been published in Business Insider, The Irish Examiner, The Rogue Mag, Chacruna Institute for Psychedelic Plant Medicines, and now Interesting Engineering.