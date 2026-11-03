Ancient Religious Complex Discovered Beneath Egyptian City of Buto

Archaeologists uncover a massive 2,600-year-old religious complex beneath Buto using satellite radar and electrical tomography, revealing new insights into Lower Egypt's history.

Archaeological teams operating in the Nile Delta have identified the remnants of a significant ancient structure beneath the historic site of Buto. This discovery provides critical evidence of a religious complex that functioned more than 2,600 years ago within one of Lower Egypt's most important settlements. The find highlights the enduring spiritual significance of the region during the Saite period and offers a rare window into a previously inaccessible layer of history.

Non-Invasive Mapping Reveals Buried Structure

The identification of this massive underground formation relied on advanced geophysical techniques rather than immediate excavation. Researchers utilized satellite radar imagery from the European Space Agency's Sentinel-1 satellite to detect surface anomalies indicative of buried architecture. They subsequently applied electrical resistivity tomography, a method that uses electrical currents to map subsurface structures without disturbing the soil.

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This dual approach allowed the team to penetrate thick layers of clay and silt that typically obscure archaeological remains at depths below the groundwater level. The initial satellite analysis highlighted a large oval-shaped anomaly beneath a mound known as Kom C. The measured dimensions of this subsurface feature were approximately 420 feet long and 203 feet wide, corresponding to 128 by 62 meters.

Detailed Geophysical Survey and Excavation Results

To confirm the nature of the anomaly, researchers laid out fifteen parallel survey lines across the site. They inserted hundreds of metal electrodes into the ground, connecting them to a multi-electrode measuring system. By transmitting electrical currents and recording voltage differences, the team generated detailed models of the buried landscape.

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The scans revealed prominent mudbrick walls located between ten and twenty feet below the surface. Deeper scans indicated a sand layer that likely served as an artificial foundation for the structure. These findings prompted a targeted excavation of a thirty-three-by-thirty-three foot area, dug to a depth of twenty to twenty-three feet.

Religious Artifacts Confirm Sacred Function

The excavation uncovered several mudbrick walls resting on the sand foundation, along with objects directly associated with religious practices. Among the recovered items were amulets depicting Egyptian deities, specifically Wadjet, and a small offering basin. These artifacts strongly suggest the complex served a sacred purpose.

While the precise function requires further study, the site may have operated as a secondary temple, a priestly residence, or a funerary structure. The presence of these items confirms the location's role in the worship of Wadjet, the cobra goddess who protected Lower Egypt and its rulers throughout much of the nation's history.

Historical Context and Future Research Directions

The discovered complex dates to either the late eighth century BCE or the Saite period, which includes the seventh and sixth centuries BCE under the twenty-sixth Dynasty. This timeline aligns with a period of renewed activity in Buto after a long era of abandonment. Previous research indicates the settlement was largely unoccupied for roughly 1,500 years following the Old Kingdom before being resettled during the Third Intermediate Period.

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Buto, currently known as Tell al-Fara'in, has been a major religious and political center for over 5,000 years. Later buildings and cultural deposits often buried older remains, making conventional excavation difficult. This new discovery demonstrates how modern technology can reveal substantial religious or administrative buildings hidden beneath later archaeological layers, promising further insights into the region's ancient past.