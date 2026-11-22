Researchers examining fossils from the southern North Sea found that large killer whales existed between 2.6 million and 2.1 million years ago.

Killer whales developed adaptations for hunting large prey more than 2 million years ago. Scientists don't know whether these ancient orcas belonged to the same species as modern killer whales.

Killer whales developed the physical characteristics needed to hunt large prey more than 2 million years ago, much earlier than previously understood, according to a new study. Researchers examining fossils from the southern North Sea found that large killer whales existed between 2.6 million and 2.1 million years ago.

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The study in the journalSpearheaded by Hidde Bakker of the Natural History Museum Rotterdam in the Netherlands, the subject of the study was five fossils recovered by commercial fishing trawlers from the North Sea seabed. That included two partial skulls, part of a lower jaw and two sets of fused neck vertebrae.researchers came to find, which includes modern killer whales, or orcas. They are actually in the dolphin family.

Scientists analyzed the fossil bones and compared their dimensions against those of modern killer whales and other dolphins. They also used three-dimensional models to estimate the ancient animals’ body lengths. ScienceBrain’s hidden speech code upends 150-year-old theory, offers hope for voice restoration To date the fossils, the team turned to the microscopic fossils of marine organisms called dinoflagellates that had been preserved in sediment attached to a skull fragment.

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The analysis placed the specimen in the Gelasian, the earliest stage of the Pleistocene, approximately 2.6 million to 2.1 million years ago. Next, researchers observed the anatomical features that provided insight into their feeding behavior. The lower jaw contained large, deep, and widely spaced tooth sockets, including sockets measuring up to 9.2 centimeters deep. According to the study, these features indicate that their teeth had long, robust roots, a marker of an adaptation for gripping and tearing large prey.

The neck vertebrae displayed an anatomy that allowed for more flexible head mobility, which the researchers identified as another characteristic relevant to macropredation. , from Italy. The animal measured about 11.5 feet long and, according to the study, they believe it primarily fed on fish. That fossil was notably small.

However, the newly analyzed North Sea fossils indicate that much larger killer whales existed long before modern killer whale populations emerged with specialized feeding behaviors and adaptations for hunting large prey. , or at least a distant relative, had already evolved among members of the dolphin family during or before the earliest Pleistocene, preceding the emergence of modern killerOriginally from LA, Maria Mocerino has been published in Business Insider, The Irish Examiner, The Rogue Mag, Chacruna Institute for Psychedelic Plant Medicines, and now Interesting Engineering.