Researchers Decode 1,600-Year-Old Papyrus Confirming Jesus Descent Into Hades and Resurrection

Researchers at the University of Athens analyzed the 1600-year-old P.Vindob G 29289 papyrus, revealing potential text about Jesus descending into Hades and resurrecting.

Amphilochios Papathomas and Marianna Thoma of the University of Athens have deciphered a roughly 1,600-year-old Christian manuscript that appears to describe Jesus' death, descent into the underworld, and resurrection. The Greek fragment measures two by three inches and was previously held among unpublished papyri in the Austrian National Library. This discovery offers a tangible glimpse into early theological developments that may have been lost to history.

Published online on January 19, 2026, in the journal Tyche, the paper examined the fragment catalogued as P.Vindob G 29289, a Late Antique Greek papyrus. The original author remains unknown, as does the precise place where the papyrus was found, though researchers suspect it came from Egypt's Fayum region or Hermopolis. The team's investigation involved studying the original in Vienna, transcribing the surviving Greek, and comparing its handwriting and language with other ancient manuscripts.

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Their analysis favors a fourth- or fifth-century date, placing the manuscript hundreds of years after the crucifixion but within the ancient Christian world. This timeline is significant because it suggests that beliefs about Jesus descending into the realm of the dead were already circulating in Egypt well before they became widely codified in later centuries. The physical evidence supports the theory that such narratives were part of established liturgical or sermonic traditions.

The most striking interpretation concerns a damaged phrase on the reverse of the papyrus. Translated into English, the researchers' tentative reading is: '… alone (?) he who descended (into Hades) ascended again (?) …' The words 'into Hades' are supplied by the researchers to explain their interpretation, while the final word translated as 'ascended' is partly reconstructed. The sense of the passage is probably that only Jesus and no one else went into Hades and returned through his resurrection, according to the authors.

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The team's tentative translation includes references to someone who 'died' and a figure who 'descended' and apparently 'ascended again,' although missing letters leave parts of the wording uncertain. Another surviving verb appears to mean 'swallowed,' which the team suggested death was its subject, drawing comparisons with Christian writings that portray death swallowing people but failing to retain or overcome Jesus. This imagery reinforces the theme of victory over mortality.

Hades refers here to the realm of the dead, which the authors connect with a Christian tradition describing Jesus' descent after death. According to a longstanding Christian tradition, Jesus entered the realm of the dead before his resurrection and freed the righteous who had died before him. The researchers supported their interpretation by comparing the wording with passages attributed to Eusebius and with Christian hymns describing the Savior descending into the regions of death.

In one passage, Eusebius, an early Christian writer, describes the Savior alone descending into the regions of death, resembling the fragment's proposed reference to a lone figure who 'descended.' This connection to established textual sources strengthens the credibility of the new finding. It places the papyrus within an established tradition of describing Christ's victory over death, rather than presenting an isolated or heretical view.

The papyrus bears three horizontal folds and appears to have broken along the upper two. Near the end of the passage, the scribe squeezed the beginning of the word interpreted as 'ascended' against the edge of the sheet, while its continuation is now missing. The researchers reconstructed the proposed ending from the remaining letters and comparisons with other Christian texts. This physical detail highlights the challenges of interpreting damaged artifacts.

However, the manuscript does not preserve an uninterrupted narrative of an empty tomb or Jesus appearing alive to his disciples. Its gaps are substantial, and some crucial words have been reconstructed from surviving letters and parallels elsewhere. The authors also considered a less likely interpretation in which the descent refers to Jesus coming from heaven to live as a human, rather than entering the realm of the dead. They acknowledged other possible restorations, including a word meaning 'was raised.'

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Amphilochios Papathomas and Marianna Thoma believe the passage concerns Jesus and could belong to a Christian work that did not survive through medieval copying. They suggested it may preserve a sermon, possibly written by a church father or an Egyptian religious leader, although a hymn or another religious composition remains possible. The front appears to offer moral guidance, addressing the reader as a 'wanderer' and warning against taking the 'broad road' while hoping for life.

The researchers found a similar warning in a sermon by early Christian preacher John Chrysostom. However, a damaged verb could describe someone walking in the past rather than a command to 'walk,' possibly making the passage about Jesus' own life. Both sides were copied by the same scribe in a carefully executed literary script, according to the team. This indicates a high level of care in the production of the document.

Double slashes dividing the text provide another clue: similar marks occur in Christian manuscripts and hymns, supporting the possibility of a poetic composition. The researchers hope this first scholarly publication will help others identify the original work or locate more pieces of the same papyrus. The blank space at the end of the final surviving line suggests the passage may have concluded a section of the original work.

If their interpretation is correct, the fragment preserves part of a Christian work that may otherwise have disappeared, offering another glimpse of how ancient believers described Jesus' victory over death. This discovery adds a new layer to our understanding of early Christian diversity and the geographic spread of specific theological concepts. The University of Athens team continues to analyze the linguistic nuances to refine their translation further.