Researchers detected a 2,600-year-old Egyptian structure that could reveal ancient building methods.

Archaeologists have rediscovered an ancient Egyptian structure that was hidden for nearly 2,600 years, with the first clues spotted from space. Using satellite radar imagery, researchers detected evidence of buried architectural features across an area larger than a football field in Egypt’s Nile Delta — a flat, low-lying region with soft, sediment-rich soil.

To peer deeper beneath the surface, the team used ground instruments to send small electrical currents into the soil and measured how easily they passed through different materials, a technique known as electrical resistivity tomography, or ERT. The work allowed archaeologists to identify the ancient structure — as well as insights about its foundation that could shed new light on ancient Egyptian building practices.

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The researchers, who published the findings this year in the journal Acta Geophysica, conducted their investigation at the ancient city of Buto, once an important political and religious hub in northern Egypt with origins dating back to the fourth millennium BC. The city was a center of worship for Wadjet, a cobra goddess believed to protect lower Egypt.