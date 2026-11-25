Archaeologists found 40 charred papyrus fragments used in the ancient Egyptian Apophis curse ritual at a temple dump in Thebes, showing the practice was over 1,000 years older and far more widespread than previously believed.

Archaeologists have unearthed 40 charred papyrus fragments bearing curses in an ancient trash dump at a temple in Thebes, revealing that black magic rituals in ancient Egypt were far more widespread and much older than experts had thought.

The discovery, made by a team led by Professor of Egyptology Fredrik Hagen from the University of Copenhagen, pushes the practice of the Apophis ritual back roughly 1,000 years. The fragments are about 3,400 years old. The Apophis ritual was originally designed by Egyptian priests to aid the sun god Ra during his nocturnal voyage to the underworld against Apophis, his eternal foe and the snake god of chaos, fire, and darkness.

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Apophis Ritual Adapted To Curse Enemies

It was later adapted to curse enemies of the pharaoh and to counter problems associated with the serpent, such as inclement weather and poisons. Until now, the only surviving documentation of the Apophis ritual was a single ritual manual dating to the late fourth century BCE. Egyptologists had no other evidence about when or where the ritual was practiced or by whom.

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Hagen said in a statement, These tiny fragments give us a new indication of how widespread curse rituals were in ancient Egypt. They show that the ritual was much older than the one surviving copy from the fourth century might suggest. The existence of the remnants is surprising given what the ritual required. Practitioners stepped on the papyrus, stabbed it with a knife or other sharp object, spit on it, and finally burned it.

For the ritual to be successful, the materials had to be destroyed by fire, so we are extremely fortunate to have found any of them in a condition that still allows them to be recognized and studied, Hagen said. Researchers initially assumed the Apophis ritual was reserved for religious leaders. But the papyrus fragments retrieved from the temple ruins at Thebes dramatically expanded its known audience.

Ritual Widely Practiced Outside Temples

The finds, including mass-produced copies of drawings and texts, indicate the ritual was a regular part of temple life. Hagen said, They were far more widespread than previously thought. Our finds confirm that it was a regular part of temple life, but a quick look at references to the ritual in other contexts also shows that it was widely used outside temples, and that it was a common feature of Egyptian culture more broadly.

We know that literate people, including those who were not priests, had access to magical rituals and functioned as magicians and healers, he said. It is clear that people approached scribes for help in performing magic, both for protection and for attacking others. An example of the ritual is papyrus MMA 28.3.113, a sheet with squares of drawings used in the execration ritual against Apophis.

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The serpent figure, with its head turned downward, is cut by a single knife across the body. The squares would have been cut along the dividing lines before use. A fresco depicting the god Atum fighting the serpent Apophis is displayed in the burial chamber of the Tomb of Ramesses I in the Valley of the Kings in Egypt. The find sheds new light on how ordinary Egyptians dealt with chaos, enemies, and misfortune.

Hagen noted that much remains unknown about daily life in antiquity. We still lack knowledge about many aspects of the lives of ordinary people in antiquity, he said. We can only get that knowledge by looking in different places and investigating, for example, rubbish deposits.