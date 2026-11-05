Ancient discovery from time of Jesus emerges near Jerusalem's Temple Mount

A 2,000-year-old ritual bathing complex near Jerusalem's Temple Mount features three large mikva'ot where Jewish pilgrims purified before entering.

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Professor and author T.C. Schmidt of Fairfield University told Fox News Digital about newly identified possible connections that could strengthen the historical value of Josephus' account.near Jerusalem's Temple Mount that dates back to the time of Jesus. It was likely used by Jewish pilgrims visiting the ancient holy site, with an expert noting the discovery helps highlight the broader significance of baptism. The excavation, announced earlier this fall, was carried out by archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

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The discovery was made in the Ophel, an archaeological area immediately south of Jerusalem's Temple Mount, near an ancient entrance known as the Triple Gate. The complex was built in the early first century A.D. It features three large ritual baths, a plastered pool and a paved plaza, along with an extensive water system. Archaeologists have uncovered a remarkably well-preserved 2,000-year-old ritual bathing complex near Jerusalem's Temple Mount, dating back to the time of Jesus.

Officials described one of the baths as"exceptionally well-preserved," noting that it stands nearly 14 feet tall and retains its original vaulted stone ceiling and a shaft that once supplied it with water.structure from floor to ceiling is exceedingly rare in Jerusalem, particularly in such a central and historically significant location," the Hebrew University of Jerusalem said in a statement. Excavation directors professor Uzi Leibner and professor Orit Peleg-Barkat described the monumental stone structure devoted entirely to ritual purification as"a truly unparalleled phenomenon.

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" The archaeologists added,"The complex goes to the heart of our research into the archaeology of Second Temple-period pilgrimage: how the area immediately south of the Temple Mount was designed to accommodate the many pilgrims who came to Jerusalem to visit the Temple, and what activities and rituals took place near its gates. "The complex also bears evidence of Jerusalem's destruction by Roman forces in 70 A.D.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNEARTH SECRET CHURCH TIED TO COUNCIL OF NICAEA, CHRISTIANITY'S DEFINING MOMENT Excavations also revealed an even older public purification facility beneath the complex, including another large ritual bath believed to date to the first century B.C. The earlier structure suggests the site had been used for ritual purification long before the Roman destruction of Jerusalem.

"Baptism, a ritual that many people think of as exclusively Christian, emerged out of broader ancient Jewish bathing and purification rituals. "Moss, who specializes in early Christianity, told Fox News Digital the discovery offers insight into the ancient Jewish purification practices that helped shape Between the first century B.C. and the first century A.D.

, ritual bathing became increasingly popular among Jews in Judea and Galilee, as evidenced by the growing number of immersion facilities built during that period, Moss said. Archaeologists discovered dozens of ancient coins — two sides are seen above — on the bathing complex's floors and among debris left by Jerusalem's destruction. Moss said the broader interest in ritual bathing also helps explain the popularity of John the Baptist and the adoption of baptism by Jesus' followers.

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"What it does show is that baptism, a ritual that many people think of as exclusively Christian, emerged out of broader ancient Jewish bathing and purification rituals," Moss said. "That, in turn, can help explain the popularity of John the Baptist and the use of baptism by Jesus' followers.

"The discovery sheds light on Jewish ritual purification practices that helped shape the development of Christian baptism, according to theologian Candida Moss.2,000-year-old Jewish ritual bathAndrea Margolis is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at