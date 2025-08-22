Ancient Denisovan Gene Variant Linked to Successful Adaptation of Indigenous Americans

A new study reveals a Denisovan gene variant prevalent in Indigenous American populations, offering insights into their evolutionary adaptation to the Americas.

Our ancestors engaged in interbreeding with now-extinct human species, leaving traces in our DNA. A recent analysis revealed that individuals with Indigenous American ancestry are more likely to carry a specific gene variant inherited from Denisovans , an extinct hominin species. This variant was discovered in ancient and modern genomes and was traced back to a meandering path that allowed its survival beyond the original species.

The research team, led by evolutionary biologist Emilia Huerta-Sánchez from Brown University, found high frequencies of this Denisovan gene in the genomes of 23 ancient Indigenous American remains found in Alaska, California, and Mexico, predating the arrival of Europeans and Africans in the Americas. Furthermore, a global survey of human genetic variation showed that contemporary Latino Indigenous Americans also exhibit this signature Denisovan gene at high frequencies.This specific gene variant resides in a region responsible for a protein's ability to bind to sugars, effectively doubling the functional domain of a mucin glycoprotein. This duplication results in a stickier mucus. The researchers posit that this increased stickiness offered a survival and reproductive advantage in the unique environments of the Americas. While the precise benefit remains uncertain, they speculate that the Denisovan-like genes may have facilitated cooperation with beneficial North American microbes or aided in rejecting harmful ones. The researchers conclude that this gene variant's persistence highlights its potential usefulness for these populations, extending beyond its ancient origins





