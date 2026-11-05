Ancient Cannabis Use Found in 8th Century BCE Siberian Burial

Max Planck Institute researchers discover trace evidence of psychoactive cannabis use in 2800-year-old Scythian burial, reshaping understanding of ancient rituals.

Archaeologists from Germany's Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology and the Russian Academy of Sciences have uncovered definitive chemical evidence that the ancient Scythians used cannabis for psychoactive purposes approximately 2,800 years ago. The discovery comes from the excavation of Tunnug 1, a burial mound located in the region known as Eastern Scythia or the Valley of the Kings in Siberia. This finding provides the oldest known proof of human cannabis consumption specifically for mind-altering effects.

Chemical Evidence in Ancient Hair Samples

Researchers analyzed braided hair samples recovered from the site to detect residues of past usage. Using mass spectrometry, they identified an average cannabinol content of 560 parts per billion in the hair samples. This concentration translates to 0.56 micrograms per gram of hair. The presence of these specific compounds confirms that the individuals buried there had ingested or absorbed cannabis compounds.

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These scientific results support the theory that the ancient nomads utilized the plant during funerary rites. The study indicates that cannabis was not merely a casual presence but an integral component of their spiritual and burial practices. This adds to the global body of archaeological evidence regarding plant-based psychoactive substances in antiquity.

Cannabis Seeds in Ceremonial Context

Beyond the biological traces in human remains, the excavation team found a substantial quantity of plant material within the burial chamber. The researchers meticulously handpicked 243 whole cannabis seeds from the site. They also recovered 722 complete and 516 fragmentary cannabis seeds from the surrounding earth.

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The sheer volume of seeds suggests a deliberate ceremonial role rather than accidental contamination. The plant assemblage found at Tunnug 1 was almost entirely composed of cannabis seeds, with only a few additional wild seed types present. This overwhelming proportion points to a specific ritualistic significance assigned to the plant by the ancient community.

Radioactive Dating and Historical Timeline

Scientists subjected six of the cannabis seeds to radiocarbon dating to establish a precise timeline for the burial events. Two of these samples were taken from the log coffin of a Scythian individual labeled skeleton 139. Another two samples came from the log coffin containing skeleton 135.

The dating results narrowed the timeframe for the seeds to sometime in the first decade of the eighth century BCE. This period coincides with the construction dates of the funerary complex itself. The publication of these findings in the journal Science marks a significant step in understanding early transcontinental cultural connections in Inner Asia.

Scythian Nomads and Cultural Connections

The ancient Scythian nomads are now identified as the first known people to use cannabis for its psychoactive effects. While domesticated cannabis likely originated in East Asia around 6,000 years ago for seed oil, this discovery highlights westward movements. Scholars suggest these remains may reveal connections between the Scythians and early horse cultures in Mongolia.

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The burial site also included at least five clusters of horse bones around skeletons 135 and 139. These remains are believed to be sacrificial offerings, a practice documented by the ancient historian Herodotus. The integration of horse sacrifices and cannabis use underscores the complex ritual landscape of the Eurasian steppe. This evidence reinforces the role of Inner Asia in shaping early political and cultural dynamics across continents.