600-year-old Chimu burial site with 38 bodies found at Chan Chan in Peru

Archaeologists in Peru uncovered a nearly intact 600-year-old Chimu burial complex at Chan Chan holding 38 bodies, including one skeleton buried fully extended that raises questions about possible human sacrifice.

Archaeologists in Peru have uncovered a 600-year-old burial complex holding 38 bodies, including one skeleton whose unusual position has raised questions about the possibility of human sacrifice.

The graves were discovered at Chan Chan, an ancient pre-Incan city near Trujillo, Peru, roughly 350 miles north of Lima. Peru's Ministry of Culture announced the discovery earlier this fall, saying the nearly intact Chimu burial site had remained hidden for over six centuries. Images shared with Fox News Digital by officials at the Ministry of Culture show an assortment of ancient ceramic vessels, including decorated jugs and pottery with sculpted figures.

Also read What 600 years of combined research reveals about living a happier life

Burial Complex Features Multiple Chambers

Other photos offer an overhead view of the burial complex, revealing its network of chambers, walls and stairways. The burial complex contained three chambers, including a central chamber holding one individual surrounded by artifacts made from shell and metal, according to the Ministry of Culture. Another chamber contained weapons and metal emblems, while a third held 20 bodies. Archaeologists reported finding 38 individuals across the site, including 18 additional individuals found elsewhere in the complex.

Advertisement

One skeleton stood out because it was buried fully extended, unlike typical Chimu burials, in which bodies were placed in bent or seated positions. This unusual characteristic raises new questions about the circumstances surrounding the individual's death, the ministry said in a statement translated from Spanish. Researchers are considering several hypotheses, including the possibility of a sacrificial ritual or an extreme difference in social status compared with the other individuals buried in the same space.

The burial goods included metal headdresses, earrings, necklaces, carved wooden boxes and ceremonial objects made from seashells and quartz. Some of the buried individuals also had red pigment on their heads, which officials said was used exclusively in high-ranking burials in Andean societies. Officials added that the fragile remains must be carefully documented before they can be removed from the site.

Fragile Remains Require Careful Documentation

Because the skeletal and organic remains are extremely fragile after centuries of deterioration caused by time and coastal humidity, scientific protocols require that no evidence be removed without first conducting a thorough examination and documentation of its original context, the statement said. Researchers will first take hundreds of photographs to create a detailed 3D model of the burial site before carefully removing the remains and artifacts by hand.

Jorge Meneses, an archaeologist with Peru's Ministry of Culture, said in a statement that the discovery offers a rare opportunity to study ancient Chimu burials that have remained largely undisturbed. What was known about elite Chimu tombs before this discovery came from funerary platforms that had been looted and destroyed since colonial times, with disturbed and incomplete archaeological contexts and valuable objects displayed in collections and museums, Meneses said.

Advertisement

Now, archaeologists have the opportunity to study the individuals and artifacts exactly as they were placed inside this platform nearly 600 years ago, he added. The Ministry of Culture plans to publish its full findings in a forthcoming book, offering further insight into the ancient Chimu civilization and its burial practices. Peru, a country rich in ancient history, has yielded numerous archaeological discoveries in recent years.

Last summer, utility workers digging a natural gas line in Lima, Peru, discovered a well-preserved, 1,000-year-old female mummy buried just 20 inches below the surface. In August 2025, utility workers digging trenches for a natural gas project in Lima, Peru, uncovered two 1,000-year-old tombs in a single day.