Ancient burial reveals rare jewelry find that archaeologists call 'highly unusual'

Archaeologists in Sweden have discovered two rare 2,500-year-old bronze neck rings inside an ancient burial site, calling the find highly unusual.

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"Over the past few weeks, archaeologists have investigated parts of a larger archaeological landscape east of Norrköping, containing graves, rock carvings and settlement remains from the Late Bronze Age ," Arkeologerna said in a statement. Archaeologists have uncovered two rare Bronze Age neck rings buried inside an ancient grave monument near Norrköping, in eastern Sweden.

"At the time, the area was located beside a bay close to the sea. The excavation is being carried out ahead of planned housing development in the area.

"rare type of bronze ornamentWendel rings are"relatively rare finds," said excavation leader Alf Ericsson. "They are often discovered in hoards together with other objects, typically in wetlands such as bogs or marshes," he said in a statement. The excavation leader told Fox News Digital that the better-preserved ring is"broken in half.

" Experts said neck rings from the Bronze Age were commonly associated with women, though men may have worn them in rituals. "This break was likely made during the Bronze Age, probably as part of the ritual process," he said. He also said that it's"highly unusual" to find these sorts of neck rings in a burial context in Sweden. Ericsson said the neck rings were typically associated with women, though historical depictions suggest men may have worn them as well.

Though officials are still learning more about the site, they believe the graves"belonged to a complex and symbolically rich culture.

""Archaeologists also uncovered house remains and investigated two burnt mounds built up from fire-cracked stones," Arkeologerna's statement said. Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at





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