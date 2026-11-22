While Alaska’s statewide and regional elections have finished tabulating and reporting their results, a few races held within the city of Anchorage - specifically its schools - are just now wrapping up.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - While Alaska’s statewide and regional elections have finished tabulating and reporting their results, a few races held within the city of Anchorage - specifically in its schools - are just now wrapping up.

Anchorage Youth Vote, a youth-led civic engagement club for Anchorage high school students, gathered at Bosco’s Saturday afternoon to reveal the results of their 2026 mock election and close the book on a busy election season. According to Anchorage Youth Vote coordinator and retired social studies teacher Leslie Hannam, 3,128 Anchorage middle and high school students were polled on the three main statewide races , down from over 4,000 in 2024.

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The results skewed significantly to the left of the official general election, with Mary Peltola, Bill Hill, and Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins each managing at least 30-point mock victories.

“I think we need to be voting to get the policy changes we, as a group, want,” Anchorage Youth Vote member Sunday Graves-Sanders said of the yearly mock’s importance. “Understanding just how to do it, how to look at your candidates and understand what they are advocating for is the most important thing you can do, so we’re hoping to help middle and high schoolers understand this early.

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” The event also featured a dice-based ‘Create-a-Candidate’ activity, as well as resources for learning more about civic engagement in the city. In addition to their mock election, Anchorage Youth Vote lets individual members pursue their own projects, with the same overarching aim.

“We figure civic engagement is anything that makes Anchorage a better place to be,” Hannam said of her group’s aim. “Some are interested in promoting mental health. Some are interested in the waste-to-energy project. ” Hannam said the group plans to hold a similar mock election for the upcoming Anchorage mayoral race in 2027.

YOUTH VOTE RESULTS U.S. Senate Mary Peltola: 59.66% Dan S. Sullivan: 18.59% Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.: 11.9% Gerald Heikes: 10.88% At-Large U.S. House District Bill Hill: 61.34% Nick Begich: 38.66% Governor Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins: 57.77% Dave Bronson: 22.41% Bernadette Wilson: 11.67% Treg Taylor: 11.14% See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com