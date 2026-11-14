Anchorage woman heading to DC for ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ to decorate White House for Christmas

An Anchorage woman is heading to Washington D.C. to help decorate the White House for Christmas.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Wendy Wiltfong learned last year from a television show that volunteers could apply to help decorate the White House for Christmas.

Intrigued, she sent in an application in July, and in October got word that she had been selected.

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“So 15,000 people applied for this position and they chose 150,” Wiltfong said. “Every state is represented, including Guam, so I’ll get to meet people from all across the United States that I’ll be working side by side with. ” Wiltfong is an Anchorage realtor who also has experience with interior design. Christmas is one of her favorite holidays.

She’ll be decorating in the White House over a five-day period that runs through Thanksgiving but said she won’t know her exact assignment until she arrives.

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“We don’t know the theme of the Christmas for the White House this year either … that’s a big secret,” she said. Wiltfong said the position is volunteer only, and she’s expected to pay for her flight to D.C. as well as lodging while she’s there. But she doesn’t mind, calling the opportunity an honor.

“I mean it’s one thing to say, ‘Oh, I went to Washington D.C. and stood outside and looked at the White House. ’ It’s another thing to say, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve been into the White House. ’ And then it’s another thing to say, ‘I worked five days inside the White House decorating it,’” Wiltfong said.

“I mean it’s a different level, definitely once in a lifetime. ” See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com