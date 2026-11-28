Anchorage is preparing to ring in the holiday season as it does every year - but in a different setting from normal.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Anchorage is preparing to ring in the holiday season as it does every year but in a different setting than normal.

With its usual location of Town Square Park undergoing renovations, the city’s yearly Holiday Tree Lighting event will take place on 4th Avenue between E and F Streets in downtown Anchorage, in front of Historic City Hall. Even after the tree’s lights come on, attendees and downtown passers-by will have their share of attractions to peruse.

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“We’re going to have free hot chocolate, we’re going to have carriage rides, we’re going to have reindeer,” Anchorage Downtown Partnership events director Kris May said. “We’ll have some arts and crafts vendors, so it’s a great place to pick up a holiday gift.