Anchorage Solid Waste Services Collects Pumpkins to Feed Local Livestock

Anchorage Solid Waste Services is accepting pumpkin donations at the Central Transfer Station to be delivered to farmers in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, encouraging community participation while advising residents to remove non-edible materials and noting that pumpkins can be harmful to moose.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Anchorage Solid Waste Services is searching for pumpkin donation s to help feed animals. Since Monday, Anchorage Solid Waste Services has been collecting pumpkin donation s at the Central Transfer Station on East 56th Avenue.

From there, waste services said the pumpkins will be donated to farmers in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

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“It’s been really positive. It’s so exciting when the community comes together for something new and different,” said Kelli Toth, director of Solid Waste Services.

“It’s exactly the narrative that we want to try to foster, which is imagine the largest community in Alaska feeding and nurturing and investing in the local food web with the livestock in the Valley. ” Pumpkins can be dropped off in the pink bin at the Central Transfer Station. Prior to dropping off the pumpkins, Toth asked that people remove leftover stickers, LED lights, candles or aluminum foil that may still be inside or on the pumpkin.

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“If you wouldn’t eat it, let’s not feed it to the animals,” Toth said. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game also previously told Alaska’s News Source that it recommends people bring their pumpkins inside or dispose of them after Halloween so moose don’t eat them. According to the department, pumpkins can be fatal for moose.

“The moose’s stomach is not set up for that type of nutrients and can cause bloat, which could ultimately lead to them dying,” Cory Stantorf, with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said. Pumpkin donations will be accepted at the Central Transfer Station through Friday at 4:30 p.m. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com