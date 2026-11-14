Anchorage School Board to vote on appointing Clare Fulp as interim superintendent

Fulp began her teaching career at Muldoon Elementary School 19 years ago.

Anchorage School Board members said Friday that they will vote on whether to appoint Clare Fulp, the district’s senior director of elementary education, as interim superintendent of the Anchorage School District.

According to an email sent to families Friday evening, board members will vote Tuesday on Fulp’s appointment to lead the state’s largest district for the remainder of the school year. Jharrett Bryantt, current Anchorage School District superintendent, accepted a job as superintendent of Alexandria City Public Schools in Virginia. He plans to leave in early 2027. Anchorage School Board members last month decided to hire an interim superintendent to finish out the school year following Bryantt’s decision to leave .

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Fulp began her teaching career at Muldoon Elementary School 19 years ago, and currently has a child attending an ASD school, according to Friday’s email. In an interview, school board Vice President Kelly Lessens said Fulp’s experience with the district made her a good candidate for interim superintendent.

“I think Dr. Fulp brings extensive knowledge of the school district and a sensitivity to students’ needs, families’ desires, educators’ expectations at a critical time,” Lessens said. “She has been groundbreaking in some of her efforts to improve student outcomes in the district, and I’m looking forward to working with her in the coming months in this interim role. ” Fulp recently completed her superintendent training at the University of Alaska Southeast, as well as a yearlong internship under Bryantt.

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Fulp earned her doctorate from Creighton University after researching Alaska Native and African American parent perspectives on the achievement gap. The school board will also vote Tuesday on whether to hire education consulting and executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to search for a more permanent replacement for Bryantt. Board members said they plan to hire a new superintendent before the next school year starts, in August 2027. Bryantt came to Alaska from Texas four years ago.

His tenure was marked by the closure of six elementary schools and significant budget shortfalls amid nearly a decade of stagnant state funding. Bryantt championed significant changes for the district in 2024, shifting school start times; moving sixth graders to middle schools; and launching the district’s career academies in eight high schools.

Bryantt frequently spoke out against his predecessor Deena Bishop, now the commissioner of the state Department of Education and Early Development, criticizing the state for failing to provide predictable funding for public schools. Bryantt was named to Forbes’ 30 under 30 education list in 2019 . The school board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the ASD Education Center, at 5530 E. Northern Lights Blvd.